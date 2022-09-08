Rian Johnson opens a new puzzle box in trailer for Netflix's mysterious 'Knives Out' sequel 'Glass Onion'

Back in 2019, Rian Johnson released Knives Out, a whodunit built on the director's love of classic mystery stories, starring Daniel Craig at the head of an ensemble cast as Southern gentleman detective Benoit Blanc. Almost immediately, fans of Knives Out recognized the potential for more Benoit Blanc mysteries, and they weren't alone. Johnson soon signed a deal with Netflix for two sequels, and now the trailer for the first Knives Out follow-up is finally here.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery features Craig back in action as Blanc, this time traveling to an island somewhere in Greece, where he'll once again have to navigate a murder mystery involving a massive mansion, a mysterious puzzle box, and an esoteric cast of characters. At the moment, that's all we really know about the story, but we do know that the cast includes the likes of Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Janelle Monae.

Check out the first trailer for Glass Onion below, and see if you can find any clues.

Released to critical acclaim during the 2019 holiday season, Knives Out was Johnson's follow-up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and allowed him to indulge in his love of mysteries on a scale he'd never been able to achieve with film before. Now, he's firmly in mystery mode once again, and it extends even beyond his ongoing adventures with Benoit Blanc. Johnson's also at work developing Poker Face, a new mystery series for Peacock, which will star Natasha Lyonne as a detective solving a new mystery each week, Columbo-style, alongside an ensemble cast.

Glass Onion is set to arrive on Netflix Dec. 23, just in time for Christmas comfort viewing. We still don't know when we'll get the third Knives Out film that was promised as part of the Netflix deal, but it'll be interesting to see where Johnson and Craig take things for yet another Blanc mystery. It'll also be interesting to see when Johnson decides the time is right to return to Lucasfilm, where he's still hoping to make a brand-new Star Wars trilogy with producer Kathleen Kennedy.