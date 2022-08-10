'The Menu' serves up killer social commentary to Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult in full horror trailer

Hungry for a dark comedic horror flick with a scrumptious cast? Then look no further than the official trailer for The Menu, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho) and Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) as a couple who get way more than they bargained for while partaking in a highly exclusive meal served up by an eccentric chef played by Ralph Fiennes (The King's Man).

Helmed by Game of Thrones and Succession director Mark Mylod, the film was produced by The Big Short and Don't Look Up maestro Adam McKay, which leads us to believe the movie will carry the fragrant aroma of biting social commentary, particularly a critique on the ravenous nature of capitalism. Plus, the screenplay was penned by veterans of The Onion and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Penned by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. Judging by the trailer — which implies the guests are hunted for sport and then served up as the main course — we'd wager a guess that the overall takeaway is this: "EAT THE RICH!!!"

Hong Chau (Watchmen), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Judith Light (American Horror Stories), Reed Birney (The Hunt), Paul Adelstein (True Story), Aimee Carrero (Blindspot), Arturo Castro (Bushwick), Mark St. Syr (High School Musical: The Musical - The Series), Rob Yang (Succession), and John Leguizamo (Encanto) round out the ensemble.

Feast your eyes on the trailer below:

"There had to be a high aesthetic because what we’re trying to satirize the world, we’re trying to satirize in The Menu," Mylod explained to The Playlist back in June of this year. "But that way of working with that ensemble, of that freedom to improvise, that freedom to explore the characters thoroughly, and to work together to build the scene, that’s just my way of working. As I say, it’s ripping off one of the great directors of American cinema, but I love that way of working."

According to Variety, the film was originally going to be directed by Alexander Payne (Downsizing) and star Oscar-winner Emma Stone (La La Land), but both were forced to exit over scheduling conflicts. Co-produced Betsy Koch, The Menu has reservations for a wide theatrical bow on Friday, Nov. 18.

Looking for something horrific to watch in the meantime? Peacock has lots of horror movies to keep you suitably scared including The Amityville Haunting, The Changeling, Firestarter, and several Saw movies.