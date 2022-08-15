Netflix unveils chilling sneak peek & episode titles for 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'

Start carving up those jack-o'-lanterns and stocking up on candy, folks! Halloween is just around the corner and cinema's master of the macabre, Guillermo del Toro, is celebrating a tad early with a sneak peek at his upcoming Netflix horror anthology — Cabinet of Curiosities — which arrives on the streamer in late October. Half trailer and half featurette, the minute-and-a-half video provides us with a brief glimpse at the eight chilling tales overseen by acclaimed genre directors like Keith Thomas (Firestarter), Catherine Hardwick (Twilight), Vincenzo Natali (Cube), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), and even del Toro himself.

The teaser also reveals the official titles for each episode as the director provides a running commentary, enumerating his goals for the ambitious storytelling project, which he's always dreamed of bringing to the screen. No plot details have been released yet, though some titles (like "Pickman's Model" and "Dreams in the Witch House," for instance) stand out as adaptations from influential horror writers like H.P. Lovecraft.

“With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities," the Oscar-winning filmmaker said in a statement. "We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds,” said Guillermo del Toro. “Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in."

Check out the sneak peek below:

The episode breakdown is as follows:

DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE:

Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), DJ Qualls (Supernatural), Nia Vardalos (Station 19), and Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy) star in an episode written by Mika Watkins (Black Mirror), (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft), and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight).

GRAVEYARD RATS:

David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) stars in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Cube).

LOT 36:

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Lovecraft Country), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Narcos).

PICKMAN’S MODEL:

Ben Barnes (The Punisher), Crispin Glover (Back To The Future), and Oriana Leman (The Detectives) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (The Colony) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter).

THE AUTOPSY:

F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Glynn Turman (Super 8), and Luke Roberts (Black Sails) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

THE MURMURING:

Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook).

THE OUTSIDE:

Kate Micucci (Mom) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) lead an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (The Bad Batch).

THE VIEWING:

Peter Weller (Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Charlyne Yi (Good Girls), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Michael Therrialt (Cult of Chucky), and Saad Siddiqui (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) star in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

J. Miles Dales (The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley) serves as co-showrunner and executive producer on Cabinet alongside del Toro.

The first two episodes of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, Oct. 25. In a break from the platform's "all-at-once" streaming philosophy, two installments will drop every day through Friday, Oct. 28 as part of a special "Netflix & Chills" event celebrating the run-up to Halloween.

You can get those goose pimples to start rising across your flesh with a collection of first-look stills below...

THE AUTOPSY

LOT 36

PICKMAN'S MODEL

THE VIEWING

DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE

THE MURMURING

