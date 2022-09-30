Guillermo del Toro is a horror host in terrifying trailer for Netflix's 'Cabinet of Curiosities'

Guillermo del Toro loves horror stories, and this October he's giving us a whole selection of them to savor in the days leading up to Halloween. It's time to open the Cabinet of Curiosities.

Created and co-showrun by Del Toro himself, Cabinet of Curiosities is a Netflix original horror anthology that allows the Oscar-winning filmmaker to showcase a handpicked collection of talent both in front of and behind the camera through eight terrifying tales, each with their own horror sensibilities and scares to offer the audience. We'd seen sneak peeks of the show before, and even heard about some of the talent involved. Now, the full trailer is here to get us ready for one of the biggest horror events of the year. Check it out below, and get ready for Del Toro himself serving as our humble horror host.

As you may have noticed in the trailer, each episode of Cabinet of Curiosities will feature an intriguing blend of actors including the likes of Rupert Grint, F. Murray Abraham, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Essie Davis, Eric Andre, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller, and more. Behind the camera, individual episodes were directed by such genre icons as Panos Cosmatos, Ana Lily Amirpour, Jennifer Kent, Guillermo Navarro, Vincenzo Natali, and more. The stories scripted for the show are also wide-ranging and fascinating, and include new adaptations of tales from H.P. Lovecraft as well as two episodes based on original ideas from Del Toro himself.

Though he didn't direct any of the eight episodes that launch Cabinet of Curiosities this spooky season, the series is a chance for Del Toro to do one of the things he does best: Serve as curator for other talent. Just as the filmmaker has built a whole "cabinet of curiosities" in a California home that showcases his vast collection of artifacts and books, so too has he built a career as a producer devoted to highlighted up and coming genre filmmakers and stories that he believes are worth telling, ranging from Mama to last year's Antlers. Now, he gets to play the role of curator once again for a wide range of new horrors, and we can't wait to see what he's put together.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities premieres its first two episodes on Netflix Oct. 25. Two more episodes will drop daily through Oct. 28, which means you'll have all eight episodes at your fingertips just in time for Halloween.

