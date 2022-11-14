Exclusive: Michael Myers and Corey throw down in extended clip from 'Halloween Ends'

The Shape is like the Mr. Miyagi to Corey Cunningham's Daniel-san.

Halloween is over when Michael Myers says it's over! Well, it's not that he speaks, per se — it's just that we have to decode what his heavy breathing means every now and again. Not that we like to get within reach of his preferred stabbing arm, of course. Are we rambling here? We feel like we're rambling. No, it's not a ploy to put off the moment we have to go face Michael. That's just absurd!

Anyway, if you're looking for more slasher goodness featuring The Shape, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive extended clip from the home release of Halloween Ends (hitting Digital tomorrow). Titled "Michael Shakes Things Up," the sequence in question shows a spooked Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) throwing down with the Boogeyman (James Jude Courtney) in the sewers beneath Haddonfield.

Check it out below:

Web Exclusive Halloween Ends Extended Clip: “Michael Shakes Things Up” (Exclusive) Syfy Insider Exclusive Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more! Sign Up For Free to View

RELATED: Celebrating the first Final Girl: Jamie Lee Curtis' greatest 'Halloween' moments

“The idea was to bring in a new character to start to explain some of these seeds, that could answer some of the curiosities that we’ve had about Michael over the years and follow some of the instincts and intuitions that Laurie has cultivated over the years, and really watch … how the community of Haddonfield, which has devolved from the tragedies of 2018 into negativity, and paranoia, and blame, and how that can affect a vulnerable individual,” returning director David Gordon Green explained last month when asked about the addition of Corey for this third chapter.

Taking place four years after the events of the last film (2021's Halloween Kills), Halloween Ends finds Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) re-adjusting to everyday life after spending four decades preparing for Michael's return. Her fears turned out to be true, but not even 40 years of preparation were able to prevent the murder of Laurie's daughter, Karen (Judy Greer).

Now living with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), Laurie plugs away at her memoirs, content as can be. That is until a renewed embodiment of evil threatens to shatter the peace, tranquillity, and barely-healed trauma of the last few years.

Will Patton (Deputy Frank Hawkins) and Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace) round out the principal cast. Gordon Green shares screenplay credit with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. Curtis is an executive producer on Ends alongside its director, McBride, John Carpenter (he also composed the music with his son, Cody Carpenter, and godson, Daniel Davies), Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Christopher H. Warner. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block are on board as producers.

Currently streaming on Peacock, Halloween Ends hits digital platforms tomorrow — Tuesday, Nov. 15. The film arrives on Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bonus features come included with both the digital and physical releases.

See below for a rundown of all the added material...

Deleted and Extended Scenes:

Michael Shakes Things Up

Joan's Bunny Slam

Corey Reflects Upon Himself

Ronald's Stuck at Work

Margo Gets the Boot

Joan's Recipe for Disaster

Ending HALLOWEEN - HALLOWEEN could never truly end without a decisive showdown between Laurie and Michael. Explore the creative team's approach to crafting the film's final sequence.

Final Girl - The iconic Jamie Lee Curtis discusses the legacy of Laurie Strode and what playing the character has meant to her.

No Place Like Haddonfield - Filmmakers and cast reveal some of the secret ingredients that make HALLOWEEN productions so special and their personal feelings on being a part of such a classic franchise.

Gag Reel

A Different Threat - As Haddonfield evolves to a new era, we examine how the evil within has also evolved.

The Visions of Terror - See how various production departments came together to achieve the film's unique visual style.

Twisted Deaths - An up-close look at some of the gruesome death scenes.

Feature Commentary - Co-writer/director David Gordon Green, actors Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell, co-producer/first assistant director Atilla Salih Yücer, and production assistant Hugo Garza