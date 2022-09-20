'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis prepares for 'final reckoning' with Michael Myers in new first look

The conclusion to the reboot trilogy arrives in theaters and on Peacock Friday, Oct. 14.

After more than four decades of confronting each other on the big screen, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers will face off for the very last time in Halloween Ends.

"It's a movie about a final reckoning," Jamie Lee Curtis declares in a new behind-the-scenes featurette. "Michael Myers, in that mask, represents pure evil. There is no rhyme or reason. [He is] everybody's worst nightmare come to life. This experience in the movies...that is the beauty of Halloween. In 1978, I had no idea what the worldwide love and affection for Laurie Strode and Michael Myers would be. That is the heart and soul of these Halloween movies. It will be difficult to say goodbye to Laurie Strode."

Slashing onto the scene next month via a dual rollout in theaters and on streaming, the film picks up four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Despite her best efforts to try and move on from past trauma, Laura must face off with The Shape when a Haddonfield teenager, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), finds himself accused of cold-blooded murder. Andi Matichak (Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins) and Kyle Richards (one of the kids from the '78 original, Lindsey Wallace) co-star.

Check out the featurette below:

"If our second film [Halloween Kills] was free-for-all, violent chaos, this is a more intimate, atmospheric conclusion," returning director and co-writer David Gordon Green teased earlier this month. "There have been a lot of slasher movies since 1978 and I want this to be different from all of those. I want this to be something people don't get in ripoffs or reboots or even in my other [Halloween films]."

The filmmaker shares screenplay credit on Ends with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier.

Curtis is an executive producer on the trilogy capper alongside Gordon Green, McBride, John Carpenter (he's also composing the music with his son, Cody Carpenter, and godson, Daniel Davies), Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Christopher H. Warner. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block are on board as producers. Gordon Green will continue to stay in the horror genre with a rebooted trilogy of Exorcist movies.

Adopting the hybrid strategy of its predecessor, Halloween Ends will simultaneously open in theaters and on Peacock Friday, Oct. 14.

In the meantime, check out Halloween II and Halloween III: Season of the Witch, now streaming on Peacock.