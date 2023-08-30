Harry Potter Alum Bonnie Wright Sounds Off On Cursed Child Movie: "It Would Be Pretty Fun"

Bonnie Wright has become the latest Hogwarts graduate to sound off on a potential film adaptation of the award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage production.

Appearing on the most recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, the actress who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the blockbuster film franchise (stream it on Peacock) admitted that while she doesn't have any insider knowledge of any such project, "it would be pretty fun," to reprise the character. She did, however, go on to clarify that "it wouldn't be a massive role" since the play mainly centers around the spell-casting youngsters born after the Second Wizarding War.

“It’s really about the children, it’s not about our characters," Wright continued. "It would really be about these kids and the new generation at Hogwarts."

What other Harry Potter stars have said about a Cursed Child movie

Chris Columbus, director of Sorcerer's Stone and Chambers of Secrets, is totally down to direct a big screen adaptation of the play, comparing it to Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy.

“[They're] at the right age, it’s cinematic bliss," he said of the original cast members during an interview in 2021. "If you’re a film nerd or cinephile, it’s kind of like what J.J. [Abrams] did with Star Wars. Star Wars really started to be great again when J.J. made the film and we had all the original cast back. There’s no question if you’re a Star Wars fan, you were moved just seeing them on screen, seeing Harrison Ford as Han Solo again — and Chewy. It was very moving. I think that would be the same situation for Harry Potter fans. To able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film — or two films."

Daniel Radcliffe, on the other hand, isn't as eager to slap the lightning bolt scar back onto his forehead.

"I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life," the actor remarked last year. "I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now."

What's next for the Harry Potter franchise?

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced its intentions to re-adapt J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels into a television series for Max (formerly HBO Max), with each season tackling a different book in the magical saga.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, said in a statement at the time. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” added Rowling, who will serve as an executive producer with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.

