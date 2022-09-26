HBO Max takes us to a gorgeous, terrifying apocalypse in first ’The Last of Us’ trailer

This might definitely get you to keep that HBO Max subscription once House of the Dragon wraps.

The Last of Us Teaser Trailer Photo: The Last of Us | Official Teaser | HBO Max YouTube

Music plays a key part in telling any story, so opening the first haunting trailer for HBO Max’s big-budget adaptation of The Last of Us to Hank Williams’ “Alone and Forsaken” more than sets the tone.

After teasing us for months upon months, HBO Max finally pulled back the curtain on its lavish vision of the end of the world, based on the massively successful horror video game series The Last of Us. The series stars Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, an unlikely duo thrust together as they have to grapple with a dangerous post-apocalypse filled with fungus-infected creatures and other survivors who might be just as dangerous as the monsters.

The trailer is filled with visuals that should be more than familiar to fans of the video game series. Of course there’s the expertly cast Joel and Ellie, but also iconic scenes from the games recreated in beautiful live action, with shots of decaying cities and ramshackle safe zones on full display. The show looks to be setting itself up right smack in the virtual world fans have been surviving for more than a decade. The monsters are also represented, as the silence is broken by the terrifying “clicks’ of the infected Clickers, along with a few fleeting visuals that confirm the creature design didn’t skimp or stray from the original look.

Check out the trailer below:

Along with Pascal and Ramsey, the cast also includes Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Anna Torv (Fringe), Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Graham Greene and more. Original Joel and Ellie video game actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson are also said to be attached in unknown roles (likely cameos), though no details on that involvement yet.

With HBO Max making considerable changes to its lineup and strategy in the wake of the Warner Bros. And Discovery merger, The Last of Us easily remains one of the most high-profile and expensive projects still on the roadmap. With Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon managing to bring in some Thrones-esque ratings, it stands to reason HBO Max could be planning to slot the Last of Us into the calendar next year to keep those eyeballs around.

The Last of Us is coming to HBO Max at some point in 2023.

