The Sanderson sisters return to put another spell on us in first teaser trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2'

This Halloween season, a long-awaited reunion will finally cast a spell over viewers as the sequel to Hocus Pocus arrives on Disney+. Now, the first teaser trailer is here to remind you just how much you missed the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

Officially announced last year after reunion fundraisers confirmed interest in the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2 will reunite original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the legendary trio of witches who've been banished from their hometown of Salem at least twice now, but always seem to find a way back. It's been 30 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and brought the sisters back to life for one memorable Halloween, and now they're just waiting for a chance at revenge. They get it when a pair of teenagers, hoping to experiment with a little witchcraft themselves, manage to light a black flame of their own and inadvertently wake the sisters from their slumber.

Check out the teaser below:

The original Hocus Pocus focused on a group of kids who wandered into the Sandersons' house on Halloween night, but the sequel will shift focus a little bit to give us a group of teenagers who are actively interested in magic in their own way. Rudimentary magic, like using salt to create protective circles, was a key part of fighting the sisters in the original film, but it'll be really interesting see how far the new film goes in expanding the idea that positive magic can counter negative.

It'll also, of course, be interesting to see how the community reacts to the sisters this time around. As the end of the teaser suggests, the Sandersons are of course always eager to put on a show.

Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

Hocus Pocus 2 will also feature returning original cast member Doug Jones, and will welcome a new group of stars that includes Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froyan Gutierrez, and Tony Hale. The much-anticipated film arrives September 30 on Disney+.

