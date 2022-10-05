How 'Chucky' creator Don Mancini pulled off the epic 'Bound' reunion coming in Season 2

Season 2 of Chucky is finally here, and with it come new cast members, new storylines, new settings, and some very interesting guest stars. While we don't know all of the second season's secrets (yet), we do know that there will be quite a few interesting reunions on the show this year, including the return of Devon Sawa and, of course, a reunion of Bound cast members Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, and Joe Pantoliano.

The feature directorial debut of Lana and Lilly Wachowski, and an important precursor on their path to The Matrix, Bound is a modern neo-noir classic which celebrated its 25th anniversary just last year, and which features unforgettable performances from all three of the actors in question. Tilly's been a part of Chucky's story for years now, so it's no surprise that she's back for Season 2, but how did Gershon and Pantoliano get involved? According to Chucky creator Don Mancini, he got Tilly to help him fulfill a dream.

"Jennifer was, not surprisingly, extremely instrumental in helping put all of that together," Mancini told Entertainment Weekly ahead of Chucky's Season 2 premiere on SYFY. "I had coincidentally met Gina before I ever met Jennifer, back in the '90s, through my friend Mike Werb, who was one of the writers on Face/Off, which Gina was in. We had a little bit of interaction over the years, and talked about working together on and off, and we're finally able to make it work with this show. Like most gay people, I love Bound. I've loved it for 30 years and it was always thrilling for me to be working with Jennifer Tilly shortly after that film and just to be able to reunite that cast and work with them is kind of a queer fever dream come true, honestly. So, yeah, super excited to do that!"

Of course, the Bound stars won't be playing the same characters that last brought them together, and Mancini's not spilling the details of exactly what Gershon and Pantoliano will be doing on the series. What he did reveal, though, is that they aren't the only special guest stars arriving for Season 2.

"I don't want to say too much," he said. "We also have Meg Tilly (Jennifer's actor sister) and Sutton Stracke. Meg, I've know glancingly over the years through Jennifer. Sutton Stracke is in real-life Jennifer's good friend who is on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I had met Sutton a couple of times through Jen over the years, and again can't say too much, but we draw Sutton into our orbit. It's just such a thrill to work with all of these amazing actors. I think people are going to like it."

Chucky returns tonight, guest stars and all, on SYFY.