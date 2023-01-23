How Jackie and Kelso reunite in ‘That 90’s Show’ - and why Mila Kunis wishes they hadn’t

Now that That ‘90s Show has arrived on Netflix, it’s time to answer the lingering question that every fan of That ‘70s Show (now streaming on Peacock!) has been dying to have answered: how the heck are Jackie and Kelso back together?

As fans will recall, Mila Kunis’ Jackie and Ashton Kutcher’s Kelso don’t end up together at the conclusion of the original series, even though they were each other’s first love, and had quite the on-again/off-again romance for much of the ‘70s. Alas, Jackie ended up with their delightfully endearing friend, Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and who could blame her?

Well, apparently a lot of folks, perhaps feeling like Jackie and Kelso should have followed the love arc of the stars who portrayed them, as Kunis and Kutcher were married in 2015 and remain together as of this writing (you never know with Hollywood weddings though).

So, two decades later, the revival has given the people what they want, and Jackie and Kelso are not only back together and preparing for their “second remarriage,” but they have a kid of their own, Jay (Mace Coronel), who takes after his playboy father a little, and also now enjoys hanging out in Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Forman’s basement.

But what happened to Jackie and Fez? In Episode 2 of That ‘90s Show, Fez is giving a haircut to Kitty and mentions that they broke up because of Jackie’s lingering feelings for Kelso, which came to a boiling point while on vacation when Fez caught Jackie on a phone call with Kelso. Jackie took off, and Fez was left to sulk and hot tub alone.

So here we are, with the world now right, and Jackie and Kelso pursuing happily ever after again. Right? Well, just because you marry someone, that apparently doesn’t mean you want to marry that person’s TV persona.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis admitted that she doesn’t really think the new show got it right, at least not in the Jackie/Kelso regard.

"My husband and I are together in [That ‘90s Show], which is weird 'cause we shouldn't have been," Kunis said. "You know what, I called B.S. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.' I think that I ended up with Wilmer's character. And I was like, 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended, to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think."

Well, there is that kid that Kelso had with Elizabeth's character, Brooke. And he did move to Chicago to be closer to them. But in the final season of That ‘70s Show, Jackie and Kelso did admit they still loved each other, while also accepting they weren’t quite ready to be together.

But Kunis likely knows her character best, so who are we to argue?

"Now we're like 20 years — no, 16 years later, whatever it is, and now we're married with a kid. And I was like, 'I don't know about this one,'" Kunis concluded, while also noting that the new show is likely going to please most fans of the old one.

You can decide for yourself about how things have turned out, as That ‘90s Show is now out on Netflix. And you can revisit all the buildup too, as every episode of That ‘70s Show is now streaming on Peacock.