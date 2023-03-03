Nic Cage went method for 'Renfield' by keeping Dracula fangs on when the cameras weren't rolling

As far as we know, Cage's preparation did not include drinking human blood.

When Nicolas Cage decides to commit to a role, he really commits. Thankfully, as far as we know, his process for playing the dreaded Count Dracula in the upcoming Renfield did not include a diet of human blood. Or any blood, for that matter. His method mentality, however, did extend to the fake fangs his character rocks throughout the horror-comedy from director Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie, The Tomorrow War).

"They were fairly invasive," the actor confessed during an interview with Total Film for the magazine's latest issue (now on sale). "I was trying to give the character an eloquent voice and that was pretty hard to do with all that ceramic material in my mouth. But I got used to it by taking them home with me, by leaving them in when I was in my hotel room. It does give the character a great look though."

Written by Ryan Ridley (an alum of Rick and Morty), the film centers around Drac's longtime assistant, Renfield (played by Nicholas Hoult), who decides he no longer wants to work for the immortal vampire after a century of servitude in a toxic workplace environment.

RELATED: If a 'Drive Angry' sequel was green-lit, Nic Cage would've been avenging the Devil's murder

"His moral compass is slightly off in terms of what his job requires," Hoult explained to Total Film. "Also, just having this boss who's very under-appreciative and slightly abusive and manipulative and gaslighting, I guess, culturally, it felt part of the conversation nowadays in terms of relationships and work life."

Audiences will get to see how the pair first met in an opening prologue that digitally inserts Hoult and Cage into 1931's Dracula — à la Tom Hanks meeting with historical figures in Forrest Gump.

"I ... wanted to embrace all the stuff that I loved about the Tod Browning and the Hammer films," McKay admitted. "So when I pitched myself as the director, I basically said, 'We should lean into the fun and the slapstick. Make the action scenes big and exciting, but do it like Jackie Chan. Make an R-rated co-dependency comedy."

The director produced the movie alongside Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead and Invincible creator came up with the original screen story that inspired Ridley's screenplay), David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Samantha Nisenboim is an executive producer.

Audiences will get to see Cage's fangs up close and personal when Renfield swoops onto the big screen Friday, April 14.

Need to satisfy your vampire craving right now? Check out SYFY's Reginald the Vampire, which is set to return later this year for a second season. Or check out Season 1 of Vampire Academy, now streaming on Peacock!