How to Get Tickets to The Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Right Now

With just three weeks to go until the wide release of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, tickets are now on sale for the long-awaited video game adaptation hailing from Universal and Blumhouse. Much like Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and Halloween Ends, the film will enjoy a hybrid rollout in theaters and on Peacock — starting Friday, October 27 (just in time for Halloween!).

Based upon the survival horror games created by Scott Cawthon, Freddy's follows down-on-his-luck security guard, Mike Schmidt (played by Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson), who agrees to watch over a pizza parlor/arcade that went bust in the 1980s. Much to Mike's surprise, the defunct business hides a nasty secret: the restaurant's animatronic performers are very much alive, possessed by murderous souls of dead children. Anyone who gets in their way? They're brutally slaughtered.

Cawthon — who produced the movie alongside Jason Blum — shares screenplay credit with Seth Cuddeback and director Emma Tammi. Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, Marc Mostman, and Christopher H. Warner are executive producers.

Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream), and Cory Kenshin co-star.

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Photo: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

How to get tickets to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie

Tickets are now available for pre-order from regular vendors like Fandango and Atom.

According to a recent Fandango survey, which polled 2,000 ticket buyers, FNAF was voted the tenth most-anticipated title of the fall release calendar. It also landed in the third spot of most-anticipated horror offerings alongside A Haunting in Venice and The Exorcist: Believer (the latter hits the big screen this Friday).

Will there be a sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie?

That's the hope. In Hollywood, nearly everything revolves around launching the next big film franchise.

"I think we would all feel so fortunate to be able to continue making movies in this universe and with these characters," Tammi said during an interview with SFX magazine. "It’ll all depend on how things go with this first one, but should we be lucky enough to make more I would absolutely want to be involved and would feel lucky to be included in those sequels, should they happen."

How to watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Peacock

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year! The film will go live on streaming on Friday, October 27.

Want more theatrical action in the meantime? Head on over to Peacock for exclusive access to Renfield, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Asteroid City, and Fast X. Strays joins the streaming party this Friday — October 6.