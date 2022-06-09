IMAX is getting nostalgic this summer with (very) big screen viewings of 'E.T.' and 'Jaws'

The iconic Steven Spielberg films will make their way to an IMAX theater near you on Aug. 12 for E.T. and Sept. 2 for Jaws.

E.T. is about to phone home from an IMAX screen. Today, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that two classic Steven Spielberg films — E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws ​​ — will play in IMAX theaters this summer.

E.T. will fly onto IMAX screens starting Aug. 12, just a few months after the 40th anniversary of its Jun. 11, 1982 theatrical premiere. To celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary in the meantime, a trailer promoting E.T.’s IMAX release will premiere on Jun. 10 before screenings of Jurassic World Dominion.

“Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993,” Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures said in a statement. “No filmmaker, it’s fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they’ve never been able to before.”

Jaws Photo: Universal Pictures

Jaws will chomp its way onto IMAX on Sept. 2. If seeing a shark in full IMAX glory isn’t enough for you, the film will be in RealD 3D as well.

"Jaws redefined what it means to be a summer-event blockbuster and now for the first time ever audiences can experience Steven Spielberg's motion picture classic in 3D," said Travis Reid, CEO & President, Cinema, RealD. "Everything that made Jaws a sensation and a fan favorite for nearly 50 years will be enhanced in RealD 3D, allowing fans a completely new opportunity to immerse themselves in one of the greatest summer suspense thrillers of all time."

If you want some E.T. and Jaws action from the comforts of your own home, though, don’t fret! SYFY will host an E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial marathon on Saturday, Jun. 10, with the film running non-stop between 1 p.m. EST and 8:30 p.m. EST. Click here for the entire programming schedule. If you're not able to tune in, the title is also available to stream on Peacock through the end of the month. And all four Jaws films — Jaws (1975), Jaws 2 (1983), Jaws 3-D (1983), and Jaws: The Revenge (1987) — hit Peacock on June 16.