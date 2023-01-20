'Invincible': Steven Yeun & Seth Rogen discuss the long wait for Season 2 in first teaser trailer

Yes, Amazon is very much aware of how long many of us have been patiently (and perhaps not-so-patiently) waiting for the second season of Invincible. In fact, the hit animated series based on the comic book of the same name cheekily addresses that extended delay in its first teaser trailer for Season 2, which is slated to bow on Prime Video sometime in late 2023..."more or less."

While it doesn't have much in the way of action, it does feature an amusing conversation at Burger Mart between Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and Allen the Alien (executive producer Seth Rogen). "I think everyone agrees it's been like a little ridiculous how long it's been," says Allen, who then asks Mark what he's been up to all this time. The half-Viltrumite hero answers that he's had his hands completely full with the usual production duties: writing, designing storyboarding, voice recording, etc.

Watch the teaser trailer now:

"It's a big show. To do it properly takes time," showrunner and executive producer Simon Racioppa explained early last year when asked why it was taking so long for new episodes to drop. "We're still in the pandemic. We're hopefully coming out of it, but that makes things a little slower too. Everybody is working very hard on it; I think you're going to be very happy with it. I hope so. We want to make it as badly as everyone wants to see it. We're deep in. I wish it was already done and I wish it was finished, but it's just not. We're deep into it; literally, this afternoon, that's what I'm doing – more work on that show! Right after these interviews, I'm back on to Invincible."

Yeun and Rogen are just two members of an ensemble cast packed to the brim with insane talent: Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Clancy Brown, and more.

Robert Kirkman, who wrote the long-running comic upon which the show is based, serves as an executive producer alongside Rogen, Racioppa, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, and Evan Goldberg.

The complete first season of Invincible — which ended with a destructive and heart-breaking standoff between Mark and his planet-conquering father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) — is now streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 arrives later this year.

Looking for more comic book-inspired action? All four seasons of Heroes are now streaming on Peacock.