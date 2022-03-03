'Invincible' showrunner says Season 2 on Amazon Prime is closer than you might think

It's been almost a full year since Amazon announced it had picked up Invincible for an additional two seasons following a successful launch of the animated show's first eight episodes. Since that time, however, we've gotten precious few updates on the status of the next installment of the hit series based on the comic of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

Luckily, Season 2 is closer than you might think. This intel comes to us from /FILM, which got ahold of Invincible showrunner Simon Racioppa, who recently wrapped up work on a different animated project for Prime Video, The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

"We're working hard on it," Racioppa said. "The one thing I'd tell people is we've been working hard on it for a longer period than they think. A lot of people assume we've just got started on it, and that's not true. We've been working on it for a while now. But, it's a big show. To do it properly takes time. We're still in the pandemic. We're hopefully coming out of it, but that makes things a little slower too. Everybody is working very hard on it; I think you're going to be very happy with it. I hope so. We want to make it as badly as everyone wants to see it. We're deep in. I wish it was already done and I wish it was finished, but it's just not. We're deep into it; literally, this afternoon, that's what I'm doing – more work on that show! Right after these interviews, I'm back on to Invincible."

The small screen adaptation centers around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the super-powered teenage son of the world's greatest superhero: Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Adopting the hero name of "Invincible," Mark begins to hone his powers and ally himself with other crime-fighters — all while trying to live the normal life of a regular high school student. As time goes on, he comes to the shocking realization that his father, a man he's looked up to his entire life, is not the virtuous savior the world believes him to be.

"Invincible is a story that uses everyone's awareness [of] traditional superhero storytelling tropes in order to tell a compelling story," Kirkman told SYFY WIRE last March. "There's a foundational awareness that you have to have when you come into Invincible. And when the comic book series debuted in 2003, that foundation was built on decades and decades of reading DC superhero series, as well as other comics. I've kind of set the stage for what came from a comic."

In addition to Yeun and Simmons, the Amazon title also features the voice talents of Sandra Oh, Mahershala Ali, Ezra Miller, Jonathan Groff, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Hamm, Clancy Brown, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Max Burkholder.

All eight episodes of Invincible Season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video.