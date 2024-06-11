The 5 Best Animated Shows on Peacock in June 2024

From Megamind to Po the Panda, some extra-good animated adventures are in store for you on Peacock this June.

We love animation here at SYFY WIRE, so we're always delighted to scroll through the Peacock library to mine the huge collection of animated kids originals ready to be newly discovered or happily revisited.

In the Kids TV section on NBCUniversal's streaming service, you'll find everything from popular contemporary shows to nostalgic classics that families can get to know and love together. And every month, there are exciting new additions!

This month, we've curated five excellent animated TV series that will appeal to all age ranges, and definitely keep the kiddos entertained for hours.

Great Animated TV Series on Peacock This Month

Megamind Rules! *New Episodes

Photo: Peacock

Megamind Rules!, the sequel series to the hit DreamWorks Animation movie, is back with a new batch of episodes on June 20. The villain-turned-protector of Metro City continues to battle new super villains, and fight his own ingrained nature to do no good.

Writer Brent Simons told SYFY WIRE that in the series, the "side characters become more important and Metro City isn't just a backdrop; it's a living, breathing place, which was an exciting opportunity. And one you wouldn't get if you made a feature film because the instinct is always to make things bigger. With TV, you have the opportunity to make things deeper, because you have more time."

Megamind Rules!

Dork Hunters from Outer Space

Give us an animated series name like Dork Hunters from Outer Space, and we're watching! Originally a German produced series, Dork Hunters follows the high school adventures of a gang of five teenage friends — two humans and three aliens — tasked with bringing down a cabal of villains known as the Dorks. From the funky theme song to the fun animation style, Dorks is good match for kids who love science fiction and teen shows. Across the two seasons, there's an overall arc to the alien fighting narrative which builds towards a big reveal in the series finale, so watch to the end.

Dork Hunters from Outer Space

Nerds and Monsters

Continuing with our implied eggheads theme this month, Nerds and Monsters is a Leo Award-winning Canadian series that plops three nerdy kids and a dim football linebacker onto an uncharted island stocked with monsters. Will they survive and get back home? That's pretty much the premise of the series which celebrates the smarts of the three outstanding achievers who get some muscle help from the football star. In truth, it's pretty much a battle of wits between the smart monsters and the genius kids, which puts them all in precarious scenarios to escape. It's fun and silly, and gives all those smart kids out there some bragging rights.

Nerds and Monsters

Numb Chucks

Another Canadian delight, Numb Chucks follows the adventures of woodchuck brothers Dilweed and Fungus, who learn martial arts from a videotape made by their hero, Woodchuck Morris. A little too dedicated to their newfound "skills," the pair become the self-appointed protectors of their town of Ding-a-Ling Springs. Are they overly confident? You bet! Do they create more problems in their little town? Not even a question! Watch these two good-intentioned woodland creatures go off in a series of misadventures.

Numb Chucks

Kung Fu Panda Meditation

Po (Jack Black) in Kung Fu Panda 4 directed by Mike Mitchell. Photo: 2023 DreamWorks Animation

To go along with Kung Fu Panda 4's streaming debut on Peacock June 21, get into a Zen mindset with the original guided mediation short, Kung Fu Panda Meditation. Who doesn't have trouble staying in the zone when it comes to going inward? Let Po the Panda get you to nirvana... sorta.

Kung Fu Panda Meditation

Check out these greats and many other fun animated series streaming now on Peacock!

