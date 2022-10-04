Jacob Batalon tells Jimmy Fallon how he kept Spidey’s biggest ‘No Way Home’ secret

As the star and executive producer of his own new vampire series, Marvel fan favorite Jacob Batalon doesn’t have to sweat the spoilers so much as Reginald the Vampire gets set this week for its big SYFY debut. But keeping a lid on that big, three-Spidey secret before last year’s premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home? That one took, well, kind of a heroic effort.

Loved by MCU fans as Ned Leeds, the affably goofy high school pal of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, Batalon confessed this week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that the pressure was on when he accidentally walked an MCU outsider (aka his girlfriend) smack into the middle of what could have been the biggest of No Way Home info leaks.

“I brought her on to visit work once [on the No Way Home set], and it was like inadvertently, when Tobey [Maguire] and Andrew [Garfield] first came. And I had introduced her to Tobey — and she was like, ‘Wait! Why is this Spider-Man, like, on your Spider-Man?’”

Thankfully, a little urgent explaining helped Batalon keep the film’s trio of Spideys from being leaked to the whole friendly neighborhood before it was too late. “I think she was gonna tell her dad — just like out of nowhere — and I had to stop her!” Batalon joked. “…She sat on it for a year and half. She knew the secret that everyone wanted to know.”

Batalon’s dome looked ready to explode when Fallon wowed him with a stat he’d apparently never contemplated before: “You’re in three of the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time!” That’s a ton of wind at his back as Batalon embarks on his latest project, playing the unlikely hero forced to learn the ropes fast as a freshly-minted fanger in the upcoming premiere of SYFY’s Reginald the Vampire.

“It’s a very zany and quirky — but lovable! — show,” Batalon shared with Fallon. “It’s sort of like watching a human being go through all the human things, like trying to establish relationships and finding a friend and finding your place in the universe…but all in the backdrop of becoming a vampire.”

As the SYFY series’ titular Reginald Andres, Batalon “will have to navigate every kind of obstacle” in a world that’s “populated by beautiful, fit, and vain vampires,” the network teases. That means juggling a ton of tasks nearly too big for a neophyte night stalker, like juggling “the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead.”

Batalon’s big bite into the funny-but-dangerous supernatural underworld is almost upon us: Catch the series premiere of Reginald the Vampire when the horror comedy series makes its SYFY debut at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 5.