James Wan Developing New Take on The Munsters Titled 1313 From Universal

The Munsters might be moving back to 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Variety reports that Universal Studio Group is developing a reboot of the iconic monstrous (but friendly!) family from the 1960s sitcom.

The Munsters, which premiered in 1964 and ran for two seasons, followed the titular family. There was Herman Munster (a Frankenstein’s Monster-type), his wife Lily (a vampire), Grandpa (elderly Count Dracula), daughter Merilyn (a normal-looking young woman), and little Eddie (a werewolf). Despite their monstrous appearances, the Munsters were just as normal as any other red-blooded American family… well, almost as normal.

MORE ON THE MUNSTERS:

The Munsters: The Definitive Guide to the Spooky Family's Big and Small Screen Adaptations

Jeff Daniel Phillips stepped into Herman Munster's big boots for Rob Zombie's The Munsters

Blood-sucking sweethearts: The 9 most sympathetic TV vampires

The new series — which is still in the works with no details announced yet — is being developed by James Wan of Saw, The Conjuring, Aquaman, Furious 7, and M3GAN fame. Lindsey Anderson Beer and Ingrid Bisu are also listed as developers, per Variety, and Beer will serve as the showrunner and executive producer along with Wan.

According to the official logline, the upcoming take is described as a horror series that “lives and breathes within the Universal Monsterverse” — suggesting that these new Munsters might not be as cuddly as the original ‘60s incarnation.

The tentative name for the reboot is 1313, after the family’s address at 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

There have been a few reboots and revivals of The Munsters before this. There have been several feature films, including one from Rob Zombie most recently in 2022. A TV show, The Munsters Today, ran for three seasons in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller developed a reboot 2012 titled Mockingbird Lane that was ultimately not picked up for a full series order. However, the pilot episode was aired as a Halloween special.

Both seasons of the original Munsters series are streaming on Peacock.