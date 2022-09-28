Jamie Lee Curtis explains what makes 'Halloween Ends' a total game-changer

Laurie Strode has been through a lot over the past four decades, even if you don't count the various Halloween sequels she starred in that the current legacy trilogy from director David Gordon Green has chosen to ignore. Now, it's all coming to an end with the appropriately titled Halloween Ends, and for star Jamie Lee Curtis, it sounds like a total game-changer.

To get fans ready for the upcoming concluding chapter in the trilogy that began with 2018's Halloween, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse dropped a new featurette that, while brief, spells out something very important about Ends and its place in the ongoing saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. Teasing the "final battle" to come between the killer and his longest-standing would-be victim, Curtis explained the shifted dynamic of the new film like this:

"The 2018 movie and Kills were about a woman who was prepared for Michael every day of her life," Curtis said. "This is a movie where she's actually trying to move on, and then Michael comes back."

In the featurette below, we get glimpses of Laurie trying to move on, even writing a memoir about her experiences with Michael, but of course, things can't stay quiet for long.

Check it out:

This dynamic helps to explain the time jump Green and company have built into Halloween Ends, after two films that both unfolded over the course of one horrific night in 2018. Halloween Kills left Laurie and the town of Haddonfield absolutely devastated, as Michael rose up more powerful than ever, killed Laurie's daughter (Judy Greer), and butchered several other survivors before disappearing.

Now, several years later, Laurie seems to be giving everything she has left to her granddaughter (Andi Matichak), and fighting not to seek out Michael, but to make a better life for them both after an unimaginable loss. It's a noble goal, but Michael is determined to upset it, and create a "final reckoning" that might kill them both.

This fascinating new dynamic will play out when Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on Oct. 14.

In the meantime, head over to Peacock to make all your Halloween nightmares come true.