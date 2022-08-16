Newcomer Alan Ritchson says 'Fast X' will be 'best one in the franchise'

Two of the new stars of Fast X are here to get us excited about the film.

We've got less than a year to go until the much-anticipated Fast X hits theaters, and we still don't know all that much about it. What we do know, though, is that the film's cast is predictably stacked with familiar franchise faces, and there's also lots of new talent joining the Toretto family on their penultimate ride. Over the past few days, two of those new faces have shared their own reactions to their work on the film, and it's got us even more excited to see what they're bringing to the table.

Yesterday, Reacher and Titans star Alan Ritchson posted a video to his Instagram account in which he revealed that he's completed his work on the upcoming film -- which will star Fast & Furious veterans Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, and Jordana Brewster -- and explained that fans don't usually get set photos out of him during filming days, because he's too worried that he'll accidentally spoil something.

"Today is my final day on Fast X. It's been an incredible ride," Ritchson said. "I can't wait for you to see this movie. It's gonna be the best one in the franchise so far, I know it."

Ritchson also teased that he's now heading right back to work on the second season of Amazon's Reacher series, which he said is "gonna be nuts."

"I reached out to my writer, showrunner, and I said, 'We're screwed. I don't know how we top this,'" Ritchson teased.

Ritchson's comments come just days after fellow Fast X newcomer Jason Momoa teased his own role as the film's villain in a new GQ interview, in which it was revealed that the character will sport purple and pink toenails, and a lavender car to face off against the Toretto crew. The villain's look, according to Momoa, is part of a shift in his career that he hopes will transition him away from a certain kind of typecasting.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters],” he said. "But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”

Specifically speaking about his Fast X character, Momoa added, “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life."

The upcoming tenth film in the main Fast & Furious series, helmed by Louis Leterrier after original director Justin Lin stepped down, will also feature franchise newcomers Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and the legendary Rita Moreno. Other returning stars include John Cena as Dom Toretto's brother; Nathalie Emmanuel as the always reliable Ramsay; and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, hopefully paying off a longstanding grudge with Kang's Han.

Fast X hits theaters May 19, 2023.

