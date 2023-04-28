Yes, even the female stars of 'Fast X' got distracted by Jason Momoa’s hotness

It’s no secret that Fast X star Jason Momoa is a bit of a sex symbol, but seeing the hulking star in person? Up close? Yeah, that’s a bit distracting for even his fellow A-list movie stars.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette focused in on franchise newcomer Jason Momoa, who plays the latest Fast and Furious big bad Dante Reyes, fellow stars Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez chimed in on what it’s been like having a chance to work with the super-buff Game of Thrones, Stargate Atlantis and Aquaman alum.

“He was so confident. He just came in with this lace-detailed open shirt that was flowing, and the hair and the body,” Charlize Theron said of walking on set and seeing Momoa. “I was just so in awe, staring. And then I’d catch myself like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in the scene, I have to act right now.’”

Michelle Rodriguez piped up next, and didn’t mince words: “Has anyone noticed how hot Momoa is? Or is that just me?”

Nope, it’s not just you.

Check out the Fast X behind-the-scenes clip on Jason Momoa below:

As for bringing in a new villain with a surprise connection to the events of Fast Five, Vin Diesel said Momoa’s character “plays perfectly into the mythology” of the franchise, teasing fans will “never forget” Momoa’s performance. Director Louis Leterrier took things a step further, noting Diesel’s Dom has finally met his match with a foil who is fully obsessed with him. Basically, Dante is a Fast Saga expert: “Dante has learned from Dom, he knows everything about Dom,” he said. “It’s strange to have an enemy who adores you.”

Related

Momoa himself seems to be having the time of his life, and says he jumped at the chance to join the globe-trotting Fast and Furious franchise — all while playing a character who seems deliciously evil and unhinged.

“Why wouldn’t I want to be part of a car chase movie and be in frickin’ Rome riding motorcycles?,” Momoa said. “I haven’t played a villain in probably 10 years, so I really wanted to bring something that hasn’t been done yet. He had to be a certain psychotic, like a peacock. It’s exciting to be a piece of the puzzle, wrapping up something that’s been so important to pop culture.”

Along with Diesel and Momoa, the cast list for Fast X is a who’s who of blockbuster movie stars and Fast Saga alums, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno.

Fast X comes drifting onto big screens everywhere beginning May 19. Score your tickets here!