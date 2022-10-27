John Krasinski goes rogue to stop nuclear armageddon in trailer for 'Jack Ryan' Season 3

It's been three years, but Jack Ryan is back, and this time he's going rogue.

It's been quite some time since we last saw a new episode of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, the Amazon original series adapted by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Graham Roland (Dark Winds) from Tom Clancy's novels and starring John Krasinski in the title role. But the wait is almost over. Amazon has revealed the series is set to return for a third action-packed season this December, and this time Jack's going to have more than just foreign enemies to contend with.

After exploring other dangerous factions in various parts of the globe in Season 1 and Season 2, Jack is in Rome when Season 3 dawns, investigating a faction of rogue Russians who hope to bring about the return of the U.S.S.R., and with it a new dawn of Russian Empire. To make that happen, the faction plans to detonate a nuclear weapon to cause chaos in Europe and quite possibly start a third World War, and it's Jack's job to make sure they can't pull that deadly plan off. But spycraft is slippery, and when things start to go wrong, Jack becomes a fugitive from his own government and his own agency, left with a Red Notice put out on him as he digs deeper into the conspiracy.

With a ticking clock, and enemies and friends closing in on him from all sides, Jack will have to team up with James Greer (Wendell Piercer) and Mike November (Michael Kelly) to prevent an international catastrophe, whether he can clear his own name or not.

Check out the trailer below:

Debuting in 2018 on the heels of Krasinski roles in projects like Michael Bay's 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi and his own film A Quiet Place, Jack Ryan helped cement Krasinski as an action star with its high-octane, blockbuster-level stunt work and globe-hopping sense of adventure. Since then he's continued to hone those skills, made a sequel to A Quiet Place, and even popped up in the MCU, but since 2019 Jack Ryan and his adventures have been dormant. Now, that's about to change, just in time for Christmas.

Jack Ryan returns Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

