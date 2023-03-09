Rusty on your 'John Wick' trivia ahead of 'Chapter 4'? Watch Keanu Reeves give a 1 minute crash course

It's been four years since stone-cold assassin John Wick graced the big screen with his badass presence, so it's understandable if some fans are a little rusty on what went down in the first three entries of the action franchise (John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 are all streaming now on Peacock). With Chapter 4 opening in theaters later this month, Keanu Reeves was kind enough to sum up the entire story thus far in a nifty 60-second refresher video.

Well, you see, it all starts with this dog...yadda yadda yadda...and now John is on a globe-trotting mission to get the High Table off his back once and for all. We may have skipped a few crucial details there, but not to worry, we'll let Mr. Reeves take it from here!

Check out Keanu Reeves summing up all the John Wick movies below:

Haven't seen the first 3 #JohnWick movies? Don't worry. Keanu Reeves gets you up to speed in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/4fDmN1kQ8T — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) March 8, 2023

The upcoming installment co-stars Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Bill Skarsgård (Barbarian), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Shamier Anderson (Invasion), Lance Reddick (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Rina Sawayama (Turn up Charlie), Scott Adkins (Section 8), Clancy Brown (Cowboys & Aliens), and Ian McShane (American Gods).

RELATED: Keanu Reeves explains how 'The Matrix' films informed the action-packed world of 'John Wick'

Chad Stahelski returned to direct Chapter 4, working off a screenplay penned by the duo of Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Michael Finch (Predators). He also produced the film with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves is an executive producer with Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseorn. The entire series is based on characters originally created by Derek Kolstad.

"You can't just go bigger," Stahelski said during an interview with /FILM. "You can't just go more explosions. You have this circumference of excellence that if everybody does their one inch of growth, you get a bigger circumference. And that's what I think we keep doing in the Wicks is, if we all trust each other to get a little bit better at what we do, the synergistic effect is much greater than any one person trying to do a bigger explosion."

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits the big screen Friday, March 24. While a fifth installment is still up in the air, the franchise will continue to expand in two spinoff projects: Ballerina (an upcoming film directed by Len Wiseman) and The Continental, a prequel series coming to Peacock.

Refresh yourself on all the puppy snuggles and gunplay with John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3, all streaming now on Peacock