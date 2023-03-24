'John Wick: Chapter 4' features returning dog actors

Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne aren't the only returning cast members in John Wick: Chapter 4 (now playing in theaters everywhere).

SYFY WIRE can officially confirm the surprise return of a few more familiar faces...or snouts, we should say. Sitting down with us ahead of the sequel's wide release today, producer Erica Lee revealed that the German Shepherd companion of the Tracker (a new assassin played by Shamier Anderson) was actually portrayed by a collection of four dogs that were no strangers to an action-packed John Wick set.

"There are like four German Shepherds that rotate in and out and they were on [Chapter] 3 also," she said. "They’re the same ones that worked with Halle [Berry’s] character."

Lovable canines have, of course, always been a regular part of the Wick series. This whole mess with the High Table can be traced back to one tragic event: the death of the beagle puppy John's late wife gave him all the way back in Chapter 1.

"I loved Andy," Lee continued. "Andy was the name of the beagle from John Wick 1. That’s kind of my OG. I actually saw Andy, he came to the set of John Wick 2 to visit and we all took photos. It was great."

Clocking in at nearly three hours long, John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to purchase tickets. The film currently holds a near-perfect score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (the highest rating of the entire franchise so far).

Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Bill Skarsgård (Barbarian), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Rina Sawayama (Turn up Charlie), and Scott Adkins (Section 8) co-star. Returning director Chad Stahelski produced the film alongside Lee and Basil Iwanyk. Reeves is an executive producer with Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseorn. Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Michael Finch (Predators) wrote the screenplay, basing it on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

Refresh yourself on all the puppy snuggles and gunplay with the first three John Wick movies — now streaming on Peacock. Two spinoff projects — Ballerina and The Continental — are coming down the pipeline. The latter will be a Peacock series exploring the origins of the assassin-friendly hotel and how Winston became its manager.

