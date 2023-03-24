Does 'John Wick 4' have a post-credit scene? Yes! Let's dig into what happens

These days, no great action movie ends when the credits roll. When the bullets stop flying and the explosions stop erupting, fans are often treated to a short cinematic button that either ties up loose ends or teases what’s ahead. With the release of John Wick 4 many may be wondering if they need to sit through the credits for some bonus footage.

The short answer is — yes, there is a post-credits scene at the end of John Wick 4. If the blinding spectacle that is the fourth installment in director Chad Stahelski’s dazzling action franchise isn’t enough to keep you in your chair to appreciate the myriad of people who worked on it, you can rest assured that you’ll be rewarded with a brief extra scene before the lights in the theater come back up.

So, what’s left to say at the conclusion of John Wick’s (Keanu Reeves) latest adventure? If you’re too eager to sit through the credits (or left the theater already without assuming there was something) we’ve got you covered. However, if you don’t want the post-credits scene revealed to you, stop reading here!

Spoilers for the John Wick 4 post-credit scene below:

Keanu Reeves in John Wick (2014) Photo: John Wick (2014) - Official Trailer - Keanu Reeves/Lionsgate Movies YouTube

The film ends on a somber note that puts a nice button on the franchise should this be its final chapter. Fittingly, all our remaining good guys have a somewhat happy ending, except of course Wick himself… Or do they?

After dueling his friend-turned-enemy-turned-frenemy, Caine (Donnie Yen), Wick’s tricky gambit leads to his own death, but not before he finishes off the Marquis (Bill Skarsgard). Wick’s gritty trickery also makes good on The High Table’s promise to free Caine of his obligations and thus allows him to safely see his daughter.

The post-credit scene picks up at that moment when Caine is going to finally reunite with his daughter, a street performing musician. However, it seems the blind assassin forgot about a promised blood debt that exists outside the High Table. As he walks across a busy public square where his daughter is performing, a hooded assassin revealed to be Akira (Rina Sawayama) approaches him and draws a blade before the screen cuts to black. Is this the end of Caine? Or will his sharp senses allow him to “see” yet another threat coming and take action?

It’s hard to know who to root for. Although Caine wins audiences over by the film’s conclusion, his opening action sequence sees him duel Akira’s father, Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada), to the death in an effort to find and kill Wick. After seeing her father die right in front of her, she makes it clear to Wick that if he doesn’t take revenge, she will. Wick didn’t exactly get the job done (circumstances change in the field), so the movie ends with Akira taking matters into her own hands.

Sadly, the conclusion of that blood debt is left up to the viewer’s imagination. Although “John Wick 4” has a grave finality to it, this cliffhanger post-credits scene does leave wiggle room for at least something to be resolved in a potential fifth movie should the powers that be decide to get back together. Then again, there’s always room for returning characters in the upcoming spinoffs for the franchise, including the Ballerina film starring Ana De Armas, and Peacock's The Continental prequel series.

Catch the “John Wick” movies on SYFY, USA Network and Peacock.