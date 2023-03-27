MCU and 'Lovecraft Country' star Jonathan Majors arrested for assault, rep denies wrongdoing

Majors is currently primed to serve as the next Thanos-level threat, Kang the Conquerer, in the MCU.

Marvel Studios and Lovecraft Country actor Jonathan Majors, 33, was arrested after police officers were called to his New York City apartment for an alleged domestic dispute around 11:14 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 25.

Following his arrest, the New York District Attorney's Office formally charged the Quantumania star with several misdemeanor counts, including assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree, according to court records reviewed by Oxygen.com. The judge also issued a limited order of protection for the victim.

Majors, who was released from police custody, is expected to appear in court on May 8.

On the day of the incident, the victim, an unidentified 30-year-old female, told a responding officer that Majors had slapped her, "causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," according to the records. Additionally, the victim alleged that Majors grabbed her hand and strangled her, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

"The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition," the New York Police Department said in a statement to NBC News.

Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement on her client's behalf, denying all allegations of wrongdoing.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry stated. Such evidence includes video footage from a vehicle where the alleged assault took place, as well as witness testimony.

Chaudhry further stated that the victim has recanted her allegations, adding, "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."

A spokesperson for the NYPD and New York District Attorney's office did not respond to requests for comment.

In the wake of Majors' arrest, the U.S. Army pulled two commercials featuring the actor. A spokesperson for the Army’s Enterprise Marketing Office said that they are "deeply concerned" about the allegations, and while they believe everyone is innocent until proven guilty, "prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” the Associated Press reported.

Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, head of Army Enterprise Marketing, and John Carstens, executive creator director of ad firm Team DDB, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their decision to cast Majors, who Carstens described as having an "appropriate physical and moral presence."

“There’s something about him, there’s a certain kind of gravitas. I found him to be just a really interesting screen presence on that show," Carstens continued.

The commercials were largely aimed at younger potential recruits, and were slated to appear during the NCAA’s ongoing March Madness basketball tournament.

Majors recently starred as Kang the Conquerer (the Big Bad of Marvel's Multiverse Saga) in Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania and as Damian Anderson in Michael B. Jordan's Creed III. He is next due to appear as the lead in Season 2 of Loki and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

