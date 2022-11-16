'Day One': 'Stranger Thing 4's Joseph Quinn in talks to rock out in 'A Quiet Place' spinoff

You may know him better as Hawkins "bad boy," Eddie Munson.

Joseph Quinn, best known for making a whole lotta rocking noise in Stranger Things, is now in talks to be part of a much quieter universe.

The actor who brought Hawkins "bad boy" Eddie Munson to headbanging life in Season 4 of the hit Netflix show “has booked” his next big gig in the A Quiet Place spinoff movie, Day One. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Quinn is in talks to star alongside lead Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) in the upcoming Paramount film.

Quinn became the breakout star of Stranger Things 4 as Munson, the leader of the D&D-loving Hellfire Club, guitar player in his band Corroded Coffin, and the Metallica-riffing sacrificial hero of the Upside Down. He also played Arthur Havisham in Dickensian and Koner in the seventh season of Game of Thrones.

Day One is a prequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 surprise horror hit, A Quiet Place, which reportedly raked in $340.9 million on a $17 million budget, as well as 2021’s A Quiet Place: Part 2, which banked $297.3 million.

Michael Sarnoski, who made his bones directing Nicolas Cage’s gourmet revenge pic, Pig, will direct the prequel, based on Krasinski’s original idea. Alas, we don’t know much about the film, other than it’s removed from the story of the Abbott family in both the previous films.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes are set to produce, along with Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner. His partner Allyson Seeger is exec producing. And worry not A Quiet Place purists, there’s also a third installment of the main film series set for 2025.

Day One is due out in theaters March 8, 2024.

If you're looking for more thrills and chills, you can stream The Black Phone, Halloween Ends and more on Peacock.