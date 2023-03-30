Juliette Lewis says her 'Yellowjackets' character is ‘the most sane,’ but Kelly Clarkson isn’t buying it

A hugely traumatic event takes its toll on the teens in Yellowjackets, and their adult counterparts, but Juliette Lewis thinks her character came out of it the most sane. At least that's what she said on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, but the host of the NBCUniversal talk show wasn't buying it.

Lewis' confession came about when Clarkson asked her to explain what Yellowjackets is about for audience members who haven't yet seen the Showtime drama series, which began its second season last Sunday. "I’m the worst pitch person, but we’re gonna try," Lewis said. "A group of teens in the ‘90s, they're on a little soccer team. Their plane crashes and it’s all these things they do to survive in the wilderness, that, we don’t know what they do yet. We’re gonna find out slowly."

"And then there’s the older versions of them, which is myself, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress — and there’s two new [Season 2] additions, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell," Lewis added. "And we are the older versions with all the trauma and the secrets we keep and a lot of us act very strange. They do strange things. I feel like my character’s the most sane because her pain is kind of obvious. The other girls, like, kill things."

Lewis plays the grownup version of Natalie "Nat" Scatorccio on the show, while Sophie Thatcher plays her younger counterpart. Nat abused drugs and alcohol as a teen and is still finding it difficult to stay sober as an adult. "I love that you think yours is sane," Clarkson said in response to Lewis' assessment of her character. "She’s volatile, sad," Lewis added.

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which streams on Peacock in addition to airing on NBC Owned Television Stations, also asked about Lewis saying that her dad, late actor Geoffrey Lewis, raised her to be a quitter.

"Because he was a pushover," Lewis explained. "I went to gymnastics and then the girls were mean. They’re like, ‘Yeah, a flea is jumping out of your hair.’ I was 8. And I’m like, ‘What?’ They’re just making things up to be evil and mean. If I got pissed off or shut down, he’d be like, ‘So, don’t go. You don’t have to go back.’ So, that was that. But, however, like karate, I would like to be a black belt right now. I never made it past brown, because I don’t know, maybe I was tired one day? But I could have used the discipline. I like karate discipline."

