Melanie Lynskey reveals on 'Late Night' her husband, Jason Ritter, had a secret 'Last of Us' cameo

Couples who weather the Cordyceps apocalypse together, stay together. Recently appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, actress Melanie Lynskey revealed that her husband, Jason Ritter, enjoyed a secret cameo in Episode 5 of HBO's The Last of Us.

In particular, Ritter (who is perhaps best known among genre fans of a certain age for voicing the character of Dipper Pines on Gravity Falls) got to play a member of the Infected horde that crawls out of the ground during the nighttime standoff with Kathleen (Lynskey).

RELATED: Pedro Pascal tells Seth Meyers how 'The Last of Us' inspired that 'SNL' voice

"He was a stunt person," she said. "He trained with the stunt people and he just did all these amazing stunts. It's like his lifelong dream. He got put in the makeup, he came out of the ground, and was falling over and doing all these [stunts]. I shot him once."

Check out the full interview below:

Lynskey is set to reprise the adult version of Shauna Shipman in the sophomore season of Showtime's breakout hit, Yellowjackets, which finally returns to our screens this coming weekend. And if you thought the first 10 episodes were nuts, then you ain't seen nothin' yet. As Lynskey teased to Fallon, the flashbacks to the high schoolers trying to survive in the wilderness only get more insane in Season 2.

"There were moments...I would get a script and read what they were having someone do and just text Sophie Nélisse, who plays little me. I was like, 'Are you gonna be okay?' She's like, 'I think I can do it.' She's so talented, she's so amazing. I love all of them."

The complete first season of The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO Max. Subsequent seasons (perhaps two or three of them, though nothing is confirmed just yet) based on The Last of Us Part II are currently in development.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets premieres two days early for non-linear platforms on Friday, March 24. If you'd prefer to watch it the old-fashioned way, however, then be sure to tune into Showtime Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. A third season is already in the works.

Looking for more horror? Check out SYFY's Chucky. The first season is streaming now on Peacock, and Season 2 can be found on SYFY.