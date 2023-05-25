Universal Parks Announces Merch, Screenings & More for Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary

Despite the fact that John Hammond completely failed at trying to run a successful theme park of genetically-engineered abominations, his dream of celebrating the giant lizards that once ruled our planet lives on in perpetuity. Not a bad legacy, if you ask us.

With Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking film adaptation of Jurassic Park just a few weeks away from ringing in its 30th anniversary, Universal has announced a lengthy DNA strand of dinosaur-related experiences for a month-long celebration known as "#JurassicJune" at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

"Across both coasts this summer, theme park guests can celebrate one of the greatest cinematic adventures ever created with exclusive merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings, and screenings of the 1993 iconic film," reads the official release.

Head below for a rundown of what each park has to offer.

Universal Orlando Resort:

Universal Orlando guests can step through the iconic gates of Jurassic Park at Universal Islands of Adventure and explore an immersive land home to exciting experiences inspired by the record-breaking franchise, including Jurassic Park River Adventure (where a leisure raft ride turns into a daring eight-story plunge to escape a ferocious T. rex), Jurassic World VelociCoaster (Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster), and more.

The Jurassic Park Tribute Store: A store more than 65 million years in the making…Jurassic Park is taking over this summer in the Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. Opening on May 26, the immersive retail location will invite guests to explore the history of the blockbuster movie as they venture through a series of themed rooms that highlight everything from pre-production elements like storyboards and blueprints to photo ops that recreate memorable scenes from the iconic film. Guests can also shop exclusive 30th anniversary merchandise including apparel, hats, key chains, plush, collectibles, and more.

Jurassic-Themed Menu Items: Guests visiting Thunder Falls at Islands of Adventure can sink their teeth into a new Coconut Cajeta Churro (a caramel infused churro drizzled with coconut flakes and caramel sauce) and Prehistoric Raptor Wings (chargrilled chicken wings marinated with olive and spices then tossed in a sweet chili sauce and served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and a plantain chip). Guests can also enjoy an exclusive Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Fanta flavor — the “Wild Refresherrrr” — starting June 1.

Jurassic Park Film Screenings at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk: Guests can catch screenings of the original Jurassic Park on June 9, 10, and 11 at Universal Cinemark.

Universal Studios Hollywood:

Universal Studios Hollywood pays homage to the landmark movie with its popular Jurassic World — The Ride. The adventure continues the saga of the blockbuster franchise, taking guests into the exhilarating world of dinosaurs that originated in Jurassic Park.

Exclusive Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Merchandise: Universal Studios Hollywood will mark Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary with an assortment of merchandise from apparel and plush to collectibles and more to celebrate the film. Select items will be available at the UNIVRS and Universal Studios Store on CityWalk and within the theme park at the Universal Studio Store and Jurassic Outfitters, located adjacent to Jurassic World — The Ride.

Jurassic-Themed Food and Beverage Offerings: Universal Studios Hollywood will serve up a new selection of Latin American inspired food and themed anniversary beverages this summer at Jurassic Cafe, located next to Jurassic World — The Ride. The new menu will feature Grilled Veggie and Beef Skewers, Brazilian Cheese Bread, Raptor Hummus, Coconut Flan, Dino Chocolate Tres Leches Cake, and a Family Feast (two half chickens and two skewers, hummus, chips, cheese balls, mojo pork, and vegetables). Guests can quench their thirst with Jurassic World-themed Boxed Water, an exclusive Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary "Wild Refresherrrr" Fanta Flavor, or an Amber Mojito. The popular Isla Nu-Bar’s menu will expand to include a new "Jurassic Water" cocktail and dinosaur-themed wines — Pterrior Dactyl Rosé and Blanco-Osaurus. Additionally, cocktails can be served in a new souvenir Volcano Tiki Cup.

Jurassic Park on the Big Screen at Universal Cinema AMC in CityWalk: Moviegoers can catch screenings of the original film at Universal Cinema AMC the weekend of June 9.

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies are available to rent or purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

