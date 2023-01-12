New 'Knock at the Cabin' poster turns home invasion into classy art

What’s that outside our metaphorical door? Well, it’s a new poster for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film Knock at the Cabin, out in theaters on Feb. 3. That, frankly, is a relief. We would much rather see a cool, artsy poster than four armed strangers looking for hostages and demanding the sacrifice of one of our loved ones in order to save the world. Yeah, for sure. Given the choice, this poster is preferable.

The new poster, which you can see in full below, dropped on Thursday, and it’s a cool thematic illustration of the presumable vibe of the film. The silhouettes of the four strangers — played by Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn — are depicted as the shady negative space between the fingers of a threatening hand that looms over the titular cabin.

Check it out:

KNOCK AT THE CABIN (2023) Key Art Photo: Universal Pictures

The poster doesn’t give much — or really any — plot details away. It’s a cool piece of art, though, and anyways the second trailer, which came out last month, was much more explicit about the plot. The home invaders tell a family (Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Kristen Cui) that they must kill one of their own to stop the catastrophes. And, based on footage of killer, skyscraper-sized waves and planes seemingly falling out of the sky, Bautista and Co. might not be crazy.

Will the family make the sacrifice? Or, this being a Shyamalan movie, is there another twist coming? Given the Sixth Sense director’s reputation, it seems more than likely it's the latter.

Shyamalan is coming in hot off of four seasons of his Apple TV+ series Servant and his 2021 film, Old, which earned a warm critical reception. We’ll find out more about his upcoming project when Knock at the Cabin — which is based on Paul Tremblay's award-winning 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World — hits theaters on Feb. 3.

