Wait, there's a time travel key now?! it all comes to an end in trailer for Locke & Key's final season

We learned earlier this year that third season of Netflix's Locke & Key, based on the hit comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, would sadly be its last. It'll be tough to say goodbye to the Locke kids and their adventures in Keyhouse, but there's still plenty of story to go before the series wraps up, and the latest trailer for the new season is packed with explosive teases of what's to come.

As the final season picks up, the Locke siblings seem to have finally found some semblance of normal in their lives. Keyhouse is quiet, the demonic Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) is apparently gone, and they're able to just be kids for a little while. But if we've learned anything about Keyhouse over the years, it's that the house filled with magical keys is never quite all out of secrets, as Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) finds a new key hidden in one of the house's clocks. It's a key that unlocks access to time travel for the siblings, but as they go exploring, they also become more aware of a new threat. Captain Gideon (Kevin Durand), the British soldier with ties to the Locke family's past, is back, and he'll stop at nothing to reshape the world as he sees fit.

Check out the trailer below:

Based on his rather destructive entrance at the end of last season, and the fiendish way Durand plays him, we can definitely expect Gideon to be a major threat for the Locke kids, in part because his approach is different from Dodge and her willingness to pick her moments. Here's how co-showrunner Meredith Averill described the contrasts between the two villains in a behind-the-scenes interview last year.

"Dodge is someone who’s okay to take her time. She had a lot of patience. She kind of was playing the long game. But Gideon is a fist. He is just all brute strength,” Averill said. “He has no patience for anyone. So things are gonna heat up very quickly in Season 3.”

The final season of Locke & Key arrives Aug. 10 on Netflix.

