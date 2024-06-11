We''re Gonna Need Bigger Merch! Loungefly Apparel Reveals New Jaws Line (EXCLUSIVE)

Did you know that Steven Spielberg's Jaws has been terrifying audiences for almost half a century? Where have all the years gone, you might be asking yourself? One could argue they've been swallowed whole by that great white shark known as the passage of time. With the original summer blockbuster turning 49 this year, Loungefly is celebrating the occasion with a fresh line of apparel inspired by the celebrated maritime thriller that established a young Spielberg as one of Hollywood's brightest storytellers.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at the sharp-toothed products — hot off an Amity Island conveyor belt — which incorporate a number of key elements from the Universal Pictures classic: rippling ocean waves; the Orca vessel captained by Robert Shaw's Quint; the ill-fated swimmer from the theatrical poster; the opening notes of John Williams' iconically ominous score; and, of course, the pesky shark. All three are guaranteed to make you the coolest person at the beach this summer. Just keep an eye out for suspicious-looking fins...

The three items go on sale next month!

For More on Jaws:

Model Who Posed As Ill-Fated Swimmer for Iconic Jaws Poster Preaches Shark Protection

Lee Marvin as Quint? Jon Voight as Hooper? Exploring 3 Alternate Currents of Steven Spielberg's Jaws

Steven Spielberg Recalls How a Man Puked on the Theater Floor During an Early Screening of Jaws

Loungefly Announces New Apparel Inspired by Steven Spielberg's Jaws

Loungefly Universal Jaws Zip-Around Wallet - $40

Dimensions: 5”W x 4”H

Loungefly Jaws Collection exclusive Zip Around Wallet Photo: Loungefly

Loungefly Jaws Collection exclusive Zip Around Wallet Photo: Loungefly

The Jaws Zip-Around Wallet features a fresh and unexpected summer color palette in pale pink, turquoise blue, and soft gray. On the front, blue appliqué waves with soft blue embroidered "caps" bob beneath the pointed appliqué of a shark’s head inspired by the iconic film from Universal Pictures. The mouth is open, revealing sharp teeth — and a pink boat. In the dark, the stars, boat, and teeth all glow! On the back, you’ll find embroidered soft blue "waves," and the words "Da-Dum, Da-Dum, Da-Dum" appearing in print. A shark’s fin "swims" between them.

Features:

Vegan leather (polyurethane)

Approximately four slots for holding cards

One clear ID holder

Zipper for securing items

Shiny silver-colored metal hardware

Appliqué, embroidered, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details

Coordinating inside lining

Loungefly Universal Jaws Crossbody Bag - $65

Dimensions: 10”W x 6”H x 4”D

Loungefly Jaws Collection exclusive Crossbody Bag Photo: Loungefly

Loungefly Jaws Collection exclusive Crossbody Bag Photo: Loungefly

Loungefly Jaws Collection exclusive Crossbody Bag interior. Photo: Loungefly

The Jaws Crossbody Bag features a fresh and unexpected summer color palette in pink, turquoise blue, and soft gray. The bag takes on a "duffel" shape, and one side-edge forms the head of the shark inspired by the blockbuster film. Appliqué details for the teeth, and embroidery for the eyes, make its features come to life. There’s also a zipped compartment on the shark’s lower jaw, which is perfect for storing smaller items on your journeys. A detachable coin purse, shaped and decorated like an "Amity Island" life preserver, adds convenience as well as a fun nod to the setting from the movie. On the back, an appliqué shark fin rises from the blue water.

Features:

Vegan leather (polyurethane)

Detachable, adjustable straps with lettering that says “ JAWS ”

” Sturdy handle

Zippered main compartment for securing items

Smaller side pocket

Detachable coin bag

Silver-colored hardware

Appliqué, embroidered, and printed details

Coordinating inside lining

Loungefly Universal Jaws Mini Backpack - $80

Dimensions: 9”W x 10.5”H x 4.5”D

Loungefly Jaws Collection exclusive Mini Backback Photo: Loungefly

Loungefly Jaws Collection exclusive Mini Backpack details. Photo: Loungefly

Loungefly Jaws Collection exclusive Mini Backpack's interior. Photo: Loungefly

The Jaws Mini Backpack features a fresh and unexpected summer color palette in pale pink, turquoise blue, and soft gray. The front zipped pocket is shaped like the pointed nose and mouth of the infamous shark featured in the classic movie. The teeth are die-cut appliqués, and within their grip, you’ll find the signature Loungefly plaque. Embroidered eyes and nostrils add realistic details. Scalloped appliqué waves in turquoise, with embroidered "caps" in soft pink, rise up behind the shark. Near the top, you’ll find the light pink silhouette of a boat "bobbing" on the waves. In the background, the moon and stars hang — and in the dark, they glow — along with the shark’s teeth! On the back, a print reads, "Da-Dum, Da-Dum, Da-Dum" with a shark’s fin "swimming" among the letters.

Features:

Vegan leather (polyurethane)

Padded, adjustable shoulder straps

Side pockets

Zippered main compartment for securing items

Smaller front pocket

Silver-colored metal hardware

Appliqué, glow-in-the-dark, embroidered, and printed details

Coordinating inside lining

Jaws (and its three sequels) are available to purchase via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Want even more Spielbergian goodness? Head on over to Peacock for Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Saving Private Ryan, and The Terminal!