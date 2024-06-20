Harry and Asta Prepare for a Baby in First Look at New Resident Alien Comic (Exclusive)

Becoming a new parent is never easy, especially when your new child is going to be half extraterrestrial.

Becoming a new parent is never easy, especially when your baby is half extraterrestrial. That's the problem facing Harry and Asta in SYFY WIRE's exclusive sneak peek inside Issue #1 of Resident Alien: The Book of Life (on sale next week). The eighth volume in the acclaimed Dark Horse comic that inspired the hit TV show — recently renewed for Season 4 at USA Network — hails from the title's longtime creative duo: writer Peter Hogan and illustrator Steve Parkhouse.

Asta's got an unexpected bun in the oven and while she is already transitioning into protective mother mode, the character can't help but experience some anxiety over whether the child will be born with Harry's alien features. Trying to hide one cosmic secret is hard enough, after all. Harry, meanwhile, isn't panicking just yet. In fact, he's still the goofy fish-out-of-water we know and love. For instance, when Asta sends him to get a new vehicle capable of holding a baby car seat, he comes back with a pizza instead. Classic!

"It’ll be about a lot of other things to do with family — including Asta’s aunt — as Harry and Asta deal with personal growth, and also personal grief," Hogan said while teasing the comic during an interview with SYFY WIRE in the spring.

He later continued: "When Dark Horse signed us up, it was originally for just three appearances in the Dark Horse Presents anthology. Then we got the go ahead for the first book, and then the second book, and so on. It all grew very slowly and organically. There wasn’t an overall plan from the outset, just changes that arose from what we were doing. The whole process was very intuitive, and you learn to trust that."

When Does The New Resident Alien Comic Go On Sale? Issue #1 of Resident Alien: The Book of Life is slated to hit comic shops everywhere next Wednesday, June 26. Click here to pre-order a copy! If you'd prefer to read the latest arc in its entirety, you'll have to wait for the Volume 8 collection to drop next January.

The show will return for a fourth season on USA Network.