'M3GAN' is slashing onto Peacock this month with theatrical and unrated versions

Want to see how the unrated version of M3GAN compares to the PG-13 theatrical cut? Peacock will allow you to do just that when both iterations of the hit film arrive on the streaming platform next Friday, Feb. 24. It is set to join a growing library of Blumhouse-produced features that can only be found on the NBCUniversal service, including You Should Have Left, Sinister, Sick, and They/Them.

Written by Akela Cooper (Malignant) and directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), M3GAN serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of artificial intelligence and humanity's over-reliance on technology.

When 8-year-old Cady's parents are tragically killed in a sudden car crash, the girl's aunt, roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), constructs a robotic companion to help with the grief. As she learns more about the world and the inferior creatures that made her, M3GAN adopts a loose interpretation of the core programming that orders her to protect Cady (Violet McGraw) from harm at all costs.

“Most of the creepy dolls tend to be objects of supernatural origin, and we wanted to do something a bit different,” producer James Wan explained to SYFY WIRE ahead of the movie's big screen debut. “With the way the world is changing, and how technology is playing such a big part of our everyday life and how addicted we are to technology, it just felt right that M3GAN would be a product of that world.”

Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward) round out the principal cast.

Wan (Aquaman) produced the film with Jason Blum (Halloween Ends). Wan also conceived of the screen story with Cooper. Mark Katchur (Whiplash), Ryan Turek (Halloween Ends), Michael Clear (Malignant), Judson Scott (The Curse of La Llorona), Adam Hendricks (Black Christmas), and Greg Gilreath (Vengeance) served as executive producers alongside Williams.

M3GAN is currently playing in theaters and available to rent/purchase (without the special features) on VOD platforms like Vudu. The Digital release with all the extras and the unrated version is available on Feb. 24, the same day as the Peacock release. The DVD and Blu-ray editions of the film go on sale Tuesday, March 21.

To date, the techno-thriller has grossed over $167 million at the worldwide box office. A sequel entitled M3GAN 2.0 is currently in development and slated for a big screen debut in early 2025. Johnstone, Williams, and McGraw are all locked in to return.

