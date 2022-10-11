James Wan & Blumhouse deliver a postmodern Annabelle in first trailer for techno-horror 'M3GAN'

Chucky meets Ex Machina in the first skin-crawling trailer for Universal and Blumhouse's techno-horror flick M3GAN. Produced by horror veteran James Wan (Malignant), the film — which arrives in theaters in early 2023 — gives new meaning to the term "uncanny valley" with a postmodern Annabelle, who defies her human creators in order to perpetrate murder. Just pray that she's chosen you to be her "friend 'till the end," or you may be the next victim on her bloody rampage.

Get Out alum Allison Williams headlines the project as Gemma, a roboticist who suddenly becomes the guardian of her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), when the girl's parents are tragically killed in a car crash. Hoping to assuage Cady's grief and loneliness, Gemma pairs the girl with a prototype companion named M3GAN — a decision that yields horrific consequences. M3GAN isn't just a robotic therapy doll, she's a perversion of the classic Barbie/American Girl aesthetic, whose movements are just plain wrong.

Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward) co-star.

Watch the trailer now:

Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) directed the movie, working off a screenplay by Akela Cooper (The Nun 2). Cooper conceived of the screen story alongside Wan, who produces with Jason Blum. Williams, Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath are executive producers.

“I had such a great time working together with Jason on Insidious, a film that did a lot of good for both of us,” Wan told The Hollywood Reporter all the way back in the summer of 2018 when the title was first announced. “I don’t forget where I started from and I’m grateful and appreciative of Jason. We’ve been looking for something to collaborate on again since."

He later went on to explain that the movie seeks to comment on the dangers of taking modern day conveniences for granted. "Pretty much the concept is about embracing technology too much and relying too much on it. And what happens with technology runs amok. It’s a commentary on the world we live in and it feels relevant."

M3GAN arrives on the big screen Jan. 13, 2023.

M3gan (2023) Photo: Blumhouse Productions/Universal Pictures

