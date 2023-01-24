'M3GAN' has arrived on VOD, so fans of the accursed AI can now enjoy her killer company at home

We can't promise it'll be any less terrifying from the vantage point of your couch.

M3GAN — the sleeper horror hit from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, and James Wan — is now available to rent and/or purchase on VOD platforms like Vudu and Apple TV. Written by Akela Cooper (the up-and-coming Malignant scribe came up with the original story alongside Wan), the techno-thriller has received widespread critical acclaim and earned over $120 million at the global box office.

Get Out alum Allison Williams steps into the shoes of Gemma, a talented toy company roboticist/programmer, who is suddenly forced to play the role of single parent when her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), becomes an orphan.

Unsure of how to take care of a child on her own, Gemma invents a doll that has the capacity to make the traditional job of parenting obsolete. It seems like a major victory and step forward for modern technology...until M3GAN begins to think and act independently of her human creators. The results, as you'd expect from a cautionary tale about wayward AI, are delightfully brutal.

"We knew that we were playing in a very established sub-genre, but that doesn't mean we can't go in there and move things about," Wan explained during a recent interview with Fandango. "Try new things and change out the engine. If the engine in the past for previous scary doll movies have been of supernatural origin, it just makes sense to do something a bit different. And given the state of the world and how technology is so prevalent in our everyday life, it just felt natural that it wanted to go in that direction."

Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), the film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward). Amie Donald provided the body movements for M3GAN, with Jenna Davis on voiceover duties.

Williams was an executive producer on the project alongside Mark Katchur (Whiplash), Ryan Turek (Halloween Ends), Michael Clear (Malignant), Judson Scott (The Curse of La Llorona), Adam Hendricks (Black Christmas), and Greg Gilreath (Vengeance).

If you'd prefer to enjoy M3GAN's killer antics with a crowd (and believe us when we say it is an absolute hoot-and-a-half seeing this movie with other people), the film is still playing in theaters everywhere.

