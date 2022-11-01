'Dust Bunny': Mads Mikkelsen & Bryan Fuller reuniting to kill monsters under the bed

Hannibal collaborators Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller are once again joining forces to combat the thing many of us feared as children: a monster living under the bed. Let's be honest — things that go bump in the night don't stand a chance against Doctor Lecter.

Per a new report from Deadline, Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) has been tapped to star in Dust Bunny, a retro-inspired horror flick about an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to vanquish the creature that is not only residing in her bedroom, but also gobbled up her entire family...allegedly. All monsters are innocent until proven guilty, of course.

The project, which marks Fuller's feature-length debut, is expected to begin filming in early 2023. In addition to both writing and directing, Fuller will also produce alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Films.

“We have been huge fans of Bryan’s for years. Dust Bunny is incredibly inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace and we are thrilled to help bring his first feature to life,” Lee said in a statement provided to Deadline.

“Mads brings such a unique quality to every character he brings to life and his role in Dust Bunny will be no exception," added Kristen Figeroid, Managing Director and Executive VP of Sierra/Affinity, which is in charge of global sales for the title. "We’re excited to bring a throwback to the family horror films of the '80s, a beloved genre for many, to this year’s market at AFM."

It's been a pretty big week for Fuller, who, just yesterday, was confirmed to be working on a mysterious prequel series (entitled Crystal Lake) inspired by the Friday the 13th series at Peacock. He'll serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller (screenwriter of the 1980 original), and Rob Barsamian are also on board as executive producers. Beyond that rundown of parties involved, not much else is known about the buzz-worthy show, which could present an origin story for the murderous Pamela Voorhees; her machete-wielding son, Jason; or perhaps both. Click here for our early thoughts on what it might entail.

Chatting with Fangoria, Fuller teased that the show "will absolutely be recognizable for the hardcore Friday the 13th fans, but will also have an appeal to people who are simply interested in top-shelf TV storytelling."

Fuller's other TV credits include: Dead Like Me, Wonderfalls, Pushing Daisies, Mockingbird Lane, Star Trek: Discovery, and American Gods. Mikkelsen's star has been steadily on the rise since the success of Hannibal, landing roles in blockbusters like Doctor Strange, Rogue One, Fantastic Beasts, and next summer's fifth Indiana Jones movie.

