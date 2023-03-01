All the sci-fi TV & movies streaming in March 2023: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ’Poker Face,’ ‘The Last of Us’ finale

March marks the start of stormy season for lots of us (at least here on Earth), and aptly enough, there’s a perfect storm of old and new brewing on the small screen this month as a handful of genre TV favorites either say hello or bid adieu to their current seasons. Oh, and also, Mando and his lil’ green Star Wars riding buddy have picked March as the month to swing back into galactic action.

Peacock got an early start with the late-February arrival of horror smash M3GAN, debuting the tiny franchise-making killer’s murder-movie spree in both its theatrical and unrated versions. Peacock’s also the place to catch the hugely anticipated Season 1 finale of Rian Johnson’s clever murder-mystery series Poker Face, with star Natasha Lyonne as human lie detector Charlie Cale closing out her first stint on the run from the Vegas thugs who know she knows too much. The end is just the beginning, though: Poker Face already has a Season 2 green light at Peacock.

RELATED: What’s coming to Peacock in March 2023? ‘M3GAN’, Poker Face’, Leprechaun’, The Hunger Games’ & more

Goodbyes are also in store at HBO Max, where The Last of Us brings Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and the ubiquitous Pedro Pascal (Joel) to the end of their spore-infested Season 1 journey in the series adaptation of the apocalyptic PlayStation video game franchise. Don’t sweat the end, though: Like Poker Face, The Last of Us is destined for a second act, with Season 2 of the Naughty Dog game-based series already in the works. March also marks the return of classic super-sleuth Perry Mason at HBO Max, with star Matthew Rhys due back in court this month for the show’s Season 2 premiere.

While we’re talking finales, Apple TV+ is sending off M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy Servant series as the show’s fourth and final season settles the supernatural score once and for all. Nell Tiger-Free stars as Leanne, a seriously devoted babysitting housemaid, in bite-sized 30-minute episodes that’ve consistently gotten more unsettling as the whole domestic train wreck has rolled along. Will the baby vanish if Leanne does too? One way or another, we’ll know the chilling answer this month.

Big endings aren’t the only genre tales to tell in March, as Netflix gets set to hop back into the obsessive world of You as the show’s fourth season swings back around to begin its second act. Also new at Netflix this month is the Season 2 premiere of Shadow and Bone, with the series’ ensemble cast embracing the recent crossover to a new “M” rating as the quasi-magical fantasy stakes rise ever higher.

Also new is the series premiere of True Lies, adapted at CBS and Paramount+ from James Cameron’s epic 1990s spy-action blockbuster that originally starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. Paramount+ also welcomes a new supernatural young-adult genre entry in the vein of Buffy the Vampire Slayer into the fold this month, as new series School Spirits arrives with star Peyton List in the role of a not-fully-dead phantom who’s stranded in the afterlife.

Over at Prime Video, March heats up with the series premiere of Donald Glover’s Swarm, a horror-thriller that tracks a fan’s dark obsession with a fictional Beyoncé-like pop star. Later this month, Prime Video also hosts the launch of sci-fi drama The Power, based on the eponymous 2016 novel from author Naomi Alderman.

Now, back to that Star Wars thing: The Mandalorian enters uncharted territory as Season 3 blasts off at Disney+, taking Mando (Pedro Pascal, again) and the Force-sensitive Grogu to our Beskar-clad hero’s devastated homeworld of Mandalore. Expect less solo gun-slinging and more Mandalorian team-building as Din Djarin assembles an entire posse to finish (and maybe even start) a fight that’s too big for just one lonely bounty hunter. For good galactic measure, March also marks the Season 2 finale of the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

There’re even more genre goodies in store across the dial, with Peacock saving the full four-film cycle of The Hunger Games for a March 31 platform premiere. Hulu is debuting Boston Strangler, an original scare drama film starring Keira Knightley, this month as well, while Apple TV+ marks the beginning of Ted Lasso’s third season and the premiere of science-y drama Tetris, a historically-inspired film starring Taron Egerton and Toby Jones based on the early contest to win rights to the iconic video game.

Check out the full rundown below:

Peacock

Titles marked with a "*" means the content is exclusive to Peacock.

March 1

2012 (2009)

Alex Cross (2012)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To the Future Part III (1990)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

The Core (2003)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Hanna (2011)

The Happening (2008)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun 2, 1994*

Leprechaun 3, 1995*

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997*

Leprechaun in the Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, 2003*

Leprechaun Origins, 2014*

MacGruber (2010)

Minority Report (2002)

Paul (2011)

Ramibo (2008)

Salt (2010)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Spirit (2008)

Snitch (2013)

Twelve Monkeys (1996)

Van Helsing (2004)

The Village (2004)

The Wolverine (2013)

March 3

Jurassic Park (1993)*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)*

Jurassic Park III (2001)*

Jurassic World (2015)*

March 8

Crank (2006)*

Crank: High Voltage (2009)*

March 31

The Hunger Games (2012)*

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)*

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1 (2014)*

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2 (2015)*

Disney+

March 1

The Mandalorian (Season 3 premiere)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 11)

March 3

Dino Death Match

March 7

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (Ep. 2)

March 8

The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Ep. 2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 12)

M Power

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)

March 14

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (Ep. 3)

March 15

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Ep. 3)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 13)

March 22

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Ep. 4)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 14)

March 25

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 3)

March 29

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Ep. 5)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Eps. 15 & 16)

Netflix

March 1

Love Destiny: The Movie (2022)

Rango (2011)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

March 6

Unlock My Boss (Season 1)

March 7

World War Z (2013)

March 9

You (Season 4 – Part 2)

March 16

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Pitch Black (2000)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Riddick (2013)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

March 17

Agent Elvis (Season 1)

The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

March 28

InuYasha (Seasons 4 & 5)

March 30

Unstable (Season 1)

March 31

House of Anubis (Season 1)

iCarly (Seasons 3-5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

Hulu

March 1

Wreck (Season 1)

30 Days of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Another Earth (2011)

Commando (1985)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rio (2011)

The Shack (2017)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

March 2

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Season 5)

Zombie House Flipping (Season 2)

Next Exit (2022)

March 6

Mob Psycho 100 (Season 3)

March 8

Among the Shadows (2019)

March 9

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 3)

The Inhabitant (2022)

March 10

Watcher (2022)

March 17

Boston Strangler (2023)

Rubikon (2022)

March 20

Inu-Oh (2021)

March 28

Attack on Titan (Final Season, Pt. 2)

March 29

Abominable and the Invisible City (Season 2)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (Season 1, Pt. 2)

March 30

The Croods: Family Tree (Season 6)

HBO Max

March 1

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Cobra (1986)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Ghost Ship (2002)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Sinister (2012)

Spawn (1997)

This is the End (2013)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

March 6

Perry Mason (Season 2 premiere)

March 8

Mortal Kombat (2021)

March 12

The Last of Us (Season 1 finale)

March 29

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Paramount+

March 1

True Lies (Series premiere)

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Anomalisa (2015)

eXistenZ (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Friday The 13th – Part II (1981)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Proof (2005)

Red Dawn (1984)

Sahara (2005)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl In 3D (2005)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Lovely bones (2009)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

March 6

The Visitor (2022)

March 9

School Spirits (Series premiere)

March 30

The Followers (Season 1)

Prime Video

March 1

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cloverfield (2008)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Nerve (2016)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Sahara (2005)

Super 8 (2011)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

March 7

The Visitor (2022)

March 17

Swarm (2023 — Series premiere)

March 21

Nope (2022)

March 24

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

March 29

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

March 31

The Power (2023 — Series premiere)

Apple TV+

March 3

Servant (Season 4, Ep. 8)

March 10

Servant (Season 4, Ep. 9)

March 15

Ted Lasso (Season 3 premiere)

March 17

Servant (Season 4, Ep. 10 — Series finale)

March 29

The Big Door Prize (Series premiere)

March 31

Tetris (2023)