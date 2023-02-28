SYFY Wire
What's coming to Peacock in March 2023? ‘M3GAN’, ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Leprechaun,’ ‘The Hunger Games’ & more

The big Poker Face finale, M3GAN unrated, plus tons of Jurassic, Back to the Future, Leprechaun, and M. Night Shyamalan flicks.

By Benjamin Bullard
Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face; M3GAN (2023); Leprechaun (1993); Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games (2012)
Poker Face; M3GAN (2023); Leprechaun (1993); The Hunger Games (2012) Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock; Blumhouse Productions/Universal Pictures; Leprechaun (8/11) Movie CLIP - I'm a Leprechaun (1993) HD/Movieclips YouTube; The Hunger Games (1/12) Movie CLIP - I Volunteer as Tribute! (2012) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Hoo boy, strap in: There’s a ton of terrifically lucky stuff happening at Peacock as the calendar flips toward St. Patrick’s Day. March comes storming onto the bird streaming app with some serious can’t-miss content, including the big Season 1 finale of Poker Face, the unrated version of M3GAN just dropped, and a full-set slew of movie greats that encompass all of Back to the Future, the original Jurassic Park dino trilogy, and even the return of an especially evil Irish imp with a jackpot of old-school Leprechaun horror flicks.

RELATED: 'Poker Face' becomes Peacock's highest-rated series with Top 3 placement on Nielsen streaming chart

That’s just the start of a packed Peacock lineup as spring finally arrives, with both the PG-13 and unrated versions of M3GAN ushering in the new month while the full dystopian lineup of The Hunger Games films bookends things toward the end of March. In between, get ready for plenty of curated binging: In addition to the first three Jurassic Park movies, there’s also complete-set streaming for Back to the Future 1-3 (March 1), no fewer than seven Leprechaun movies, and a tidy trio of M. Night Shyamalan flicks including Signs (2002), The Village (2004), and The Happening (2008). Plus, new episodes of SYFY's original series The Ark will continue rolling out weekly on Thursdays, after airing Wednesday nights on SYFY.

The biggest spotlight, though, may just go to Natasha Lyonnne and Rian Johnson, who wrap their dream-team mystery collaboration this month with the final two episodes in Johnson’s addictively watchable debut season of Poker Face. Episode 9, “Escape from S*** Mountain,” arrives on March 2, while the season-finale Episode 10, “The Hook,” closes things out a week later on March 9. We can’t be too sad, at least, about the temporary end of Charlie Cale’s murder-of-the-week adventures: Poker Face is easily Peacock’s biggest original series ever — and it’s already been renewed for Season 2.

Poking further into this month’s Peacock menu, genre faves abound with the March 1 movie arrivals of Minority Report, Death Becomes Her, The WolverineCowboys & Aliens, Shaun of the Dead, and (ya goofball!) MacGruber. The Fast Saga keeps things simmering ahead of the May 19 premiere of Fast X with black-sheep standout The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift landing March 1, while March 31 marks the Peacock premiere of Jennifer Lawrence making every shot count with the arrival of all four movies in The Hunger Games franchise.

If animation’s more your speed, well, you're in luck: DreamWorks swoops to the rescue this month with fresh Peacock landings for both How to Train Your Dragon (2010) and The Croods (2013). 

Check out the full rundown below:

Titles marked with a "*" means the content is exclusive to Peacock, and items in bold are Peacock Originals.

March 1 
2012, 2009 
Addicted, 2014* 
Admission, 2013 
Alex Cross, 2012* 
American Pie, 1999 
American Pie 2, 2001 
American Wedding, 2003 
American Reunion, 2012 
Apollo 13, 1995 
Back To The Future, 1985 
Back To The Future Part II, 1989 
Back To the Future Part III, 1990 
The Big Lebowski, 1998* 
Bend it like Beckham, 2003 
Blood Ties, 2013* 
Bruce Almighty, 2003* 
The Constant Gardener, 2005 
Cop Car, 2015 
The Core, 2003* 
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 
The Croods, 2013* 
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013 
Death Become Her, 1992 
Employee Of the Month, 2006* 
Everly, 2015* 
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006* 
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008 
Frost/Nixon, 2008 
Good Luck Chuck, 2007* 
Hanna, 2011 
The Happening, 2008 
Hop, 2011* 
Hot Fuzz, 2007 
How To Train Your Dragon, 2010 
Joe, 2014* 
A League of Their Own, 1992* 
Leatherheads, 2008 
The Legend of Hercules, 2014* 
Legends of the Fall, 1994 
Leprechaun, 1993* 
Leprechaun 2, 1994* 
Leprechaun 3, 1995* 
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997* 
Leprechaun in the Hood, 2000* 
Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, 2003* 
Leprechaun Origins, 2014* 
MacGruber, 2010 
Mamma Mia!, 2008 
Midnight In the Switchgrass, 2021* 
Minority Report, 2002 
One True Thing, 1998 
Paul, 2011 
Pineapple Express, 2008* 
Pitch Perfect 2, 2015* 
Point Break, 1991 
Prime, 2005 
The Proposal, 2009 
Rambo, 2008* 
The River Wild, 1994 
Salt, 2010 
School Daze, 1998 
Shaun of the Dead, 2004 
The Sixth Sense, 1999 
Snitch, 2013*
The Spirit, 2008* 
Suffragette, 2015 
Traffic, 2001 
Twelve Monkeys, 1996 
Van Helsing, 2004 
The Village, 2004 
The Wolverine, 2013 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)   
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament – Final Round 
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo) 
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)   
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)  
Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton 
Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves* 
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)  
U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships 
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

March 2 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)  
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)* 
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC) 
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)  
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 5 
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands* 
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
LPGA Tour – HSBC Women's World Championship – Round 1 
PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 1 
PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 1 
PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 1 
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*   
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)* 
TYR Pro Swim Series – Fourt Lauderdale, FL – Day 1* 
U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships 
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo) 
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

March 3 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015* 
FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Halfpipe &
Snowboard Cross* 
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition* 
IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Practice 1* 
ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands* 
Jurassic Park, 1993* 
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997* 
Jurassic Park III, 2001* 
Jurassic World, 2015* 
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
LPGA Tour – HSBC Women's World Championship – Round 2 
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)  
PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 2 
PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 2 
PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 2 
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Northampton Saints* 
TYR Pro Swim Series – Fourt Lauderdale, FL – Day 2* 
U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships 
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

March 4
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)     
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Halfpipe 
Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)  
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver, Canada – Men’s Competition* 
IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Practice 2* 
ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands* 
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Santos 
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)   
LPGA Tour – HSBC Women's World Championship – Round 3 
PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Round 3 
PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Round 3 
PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Round 3 
Premier League – Arsenal v. Bournemouth* 
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace* 
Premier League – Brighton v. West Ham* 
Premier League – Chelsea v. Leeds United* 
Premier League – Man City v. Newcastle 
Premier League – Southampton v. Leicester City 
Premier League – Wolves v. Tottenham 
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Bath Rugby*  
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)   
SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Daytona, FL* 
U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

March 5 
FIS World Championships – Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski – Bakuriani, Georgia – Freeski Big Air, Big Air & Snowboard Cross Team 
IndyCar Series – St. Petersburg – Final Warm Up & Race 
ISU Short Track World Cup – Heerenveen, Netherlands* 
LPGA Tour – HSBC Women's World Championship – Final Round 
The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)
PGA TOUR – Arnold Palmer Invitational – Final Round 
PGA TOUR Champions – Cologuard Classic – Final Round 
PGA TOUR – Puerto Rico Open – Final Round 
Premier League – Liverpool v. Man United 
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Everton   
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Exeter Chiefs* 
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. London Irish* 
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Saracens* 

March 6  
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC) 
Dama y Obrero, Season 1 
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)   
PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS 
Premier League – Brentford v. Fulham 
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)  
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo) 
Steven Spielberg: The Fable Man (NBC News NOW) 
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) 
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*      
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++ 
When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC) 

March 7  
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS 
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen) 
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo) 
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC) 
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 
Who Killed Robert Wone?, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)* 

March 8 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)   
Crank, 2006* 
Crank: High Voltage, 2009* 
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) 
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)  
PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS  
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo) 
That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) 
Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC) 
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)  
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

March 9 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)  
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 1 
PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 1 
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*   
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo) 
Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC) 
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

March 10 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 2 
PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 2 
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bath Rugby* 
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

March 11
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)     
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)  
ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Round 3 
PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Round 3 
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Liverpool 
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Man City 
Premier League – Everton v. Brentford* 
Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton* 
Premier League – Leicester City v. Chelsea 
Premier League – Man United v. Southampton (English & Spanish)* 
Premier League –Tottenham v. Nottingham Forest*
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Newcastle Falcons* 
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)   
Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – England v. France  
Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – Italy v. Wales 
SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Indianapolis, IN* 

March 12 
Game of Love, 2023 (Hallmark)
ISU Short Track World Cup – Seoul, KR  
PGA TOUR – Live From THE PLAYERS – Final Round 
PGA TOUR – THE PLAYERS – Final Round 
Premier League – Fulham v. Arsenal* 
Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves 
Premier League – West Ham v. Aston Villa 
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Harlequins* 
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers* 
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Sale Sharks* 
Six Nations Rugby – Round 4 – Scotland v. Ireland 

March 13 
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)   
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)  
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) 
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*      
Unexpected Grace, 2023 (Hallmark)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++ 
When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC) 

March 14 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo) 
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge, New Episodes (Oxygen) 
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)  
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo) 
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)  
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

March 15 
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)   
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)  
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo) 
That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)  
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)  
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

March 16 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)  
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Sebring 1 & Michelin Pilot Challenge  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) 
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 1 
Queens Court, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)* 
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)  
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)  

March 17 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets 
PGA TOUR – Hoag Classic Championship – Round 1 
PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 2 
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle 
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)  
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)  
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)  

March 18 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)     
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)  
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring 
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
LIGA MX – Chivas vs. America 
Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets 
PGA TOUR Champions – Hoag Classic – Round 2 
PGA TOUR – Valspar Championship – Round 3 
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Bournemouth*  
Premier League – Brentford v. Leicester City* 
Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton 
Premier League – Liverpool v. Fulham* 
Premier League – Southampton v. Tottenham 
Premier League – Wolves v. Leeds United* 
Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – France v. Wales 
Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – Ireland v. England 
Six Nations Rugby – Round 5 – Scotland v. Italy  
SuperMotocross Race Day Live – Detroit, MI* 

March 19 
Nitro Rallycross Motorsports – Los Angeles – Qualifying & Battle Brackets Final 
PGA TOUR Champions – Hoag Classic – Final Round 
Premier League – Arsenal v. Crystal Palace 
Premier League – Brighton v. Man United* 
Premier League – Man City v. West Ham 
A Winning Team, 2023 (Hallmark)

March 20 
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)  
The Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+ 
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)   
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)  
The Recall: Reframed, 2020 (MSNBC) 
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) 
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*      
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++ 

March 21
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Floribama Murderers, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen) 
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) 
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)  
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)  
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)  
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)  
World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Pairs Short 

March 22
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 1 
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)  
That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)  
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)  
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)  
World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Pairs Freestyle  
World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Women’s Pairs Short 

March 23
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)  
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*  
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC) 
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)  
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC) 
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) 
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)  
LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Round 1 
PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 1 
PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 2 
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)  
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)  
World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Men’s Short & Rhythm Dance

March 24 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Round 2 
PGA TOUR Champions – The Galleri Classic – Round 1 
PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 2  
PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Round 1 
PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 3 
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)  
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)  
World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Women’s Freestyle  
World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Free Dance 

March 25
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
LPGA Tour – Drive on Championship – Round 3 
PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Round 3 
PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Round 2 
PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Day 4 
Road to Kentucky Derby – Louisiana 

March 26  
LPGA Tour – Drive On Championship – Final Round  
PGA TOUR Champions – The Galleri Classic – Round 3 
PGA TOUR – Corales Puntacana Championship – Final Round 
PGA TOUR – The Galleri Classic – Final Round 
PGA TOUR – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – Semifinals & Finals 
A Picture of Her, 2023 (Hallmark)+  
Road to Kentucky Derby – Louisiana Derby 
Super Motocross Race Day Live – Seattle, WA – Round 11 World Championship* 
World Figure Skating Championships – Saitama, JPN – Men’s Freestyle 

March 27 
Barmageddon, Season 1 (USA) 
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)  
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1 (NBC) 
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
En Otra Piel, Season 1 
Escape to the Chateau, Season 9* 
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)   
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)  
Ride, Season 1 (Hallmark)
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) 
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*      
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++ 

March 28 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)  
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)  
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

March 29
Abominable, Season 2 
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)   
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) 
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)  

March 30
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)  
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*  
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC) 
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)  
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)  
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 6  
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC) 
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) 
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)  
LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 1 
PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 1 

March 31
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)  
The Cooler, 2003* 
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*  
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)  
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong – Men’s Competition  
The Hunger Games, 2012* 
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013* 
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014* 
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015* 
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)  
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)   
LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 2 
PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 2 
World Synchronized Skating Championships 
WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony*

