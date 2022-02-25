Spider-Man, Wolverine & more head to Fortnite universe in new Marvel Comics 'Zero War' crossover

Marvel, one of the most popular comic book publishers on the planet, is once again joining forces with Fortnite — one of the most popular video game franchises on the planet — for another crossover event. Following the success of 2020's Fornite x Marvel - Nexus War: Thor from Donny Cates and Greg Land, the two parties announced Friday that Christos Gage (Spider-Geddon, Avengers: Academy) has been tapped to write Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War alongside Donald Mustard (Chief Creator Officer at Epic Games).

The duo previously worked together on DC's own crossover endeavor: Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point last year. Posting the announcement on Twitter, Gage wrote that he was "super psyched" to be collaborating with Mustard again. Sergio Davíla (Captain Marvel) is on illustration duty while Leinil Francis Yu (Secret Invasion) handles the main covers for the five-part limited series.

The story takes place on the Island (the main setting of Fortnite battle royale), a place of never-ending conflict. The only thing capable of turning the tide is a crystallized McGuffin known as the Zero Point, which has somehow found its way into the Marvel Universe. As such, a number of fan favorite characters from the games (like one of the Seven Sisters, for instance) team up with Spider-Man, Shuri, and Wolverine to not only find the powerful object before catastrophe strikes, but also hold off the Imagined Order.

“At its heart, the series is an adventure story, with characters from both universes coming together to go on a treasure hunt into the deepest, darkest depths of the Marvel Universe," Marvel Comics editor Alanna Smith (Winter Guard, Captain Carter) said in a statement. "Donald Mustard and Christos Gage have such a deep love for both Fortnite and Marvel, and Sergio Davíla is turning in some absolutely unreal pages. Having the amazing Leinil Francis Yu on main covers and a killer lineup of Marvel artists on variants has been a real gift as well. This is going to be the ultimate team-up, where the best of both Fortnite and Marvel are represented."

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 goes on sale this June (no specific date was announced yet). Each print issue will contain a special code that can be redeemed for special bonus "cosmetic" items in Fortnite for no extra charge. If you'd rather wait, the items are scheduled to show up on the in-game shop a week after each issue's publication.