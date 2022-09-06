Melissa McBride thinks Carol 'has more story to tell' once 'The Walking Dead' comes to an end

Earlier this year, it was announced that Melissa McBride would no longer be taking part in the post-Walking Dead spinoff series with Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon). Reedus defended McBride's decision not long after, explaining that she wanted to take some much-deserved time off after playing the role of Carol Peletier for over a decade.

The currently-untitled project — which was slated to begin production this summer — will take place in Europe as Daryl sets off on a solo odyssey across the undead apocalypse. With that said, McBride is always welcome to return and would never rule out the possibility of a reunion. "I feel like Carol has more story to tell," the actress recently said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I'll leave it at that. I think she's got some more story."

"Their journey's not over," added Reedus. "They will meet down the road. You can pretty much bet all your money. I read all these people whining about it, and I have to just keep my mouth shut, but there will be a lot of foots in a lot of mouths at some point."

The actor said something similar at The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con back in July: "I do want to say, because it's been brought up, [that] the Carol-Daryl story isn't over yet. So I'm just gonna throw that out there and I'm just gonna leave it there."

McBride, who was also present for the panel, got all bleary-eyed when asked about the show winding down to its conclusion. "This whole experience has been out of this world," she said, choking back tears. "I never thought it would become what it would become ... I'm just so grateful."

In addition to the final eight episodes of the flagship series (debuting next month), an eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead (currently in production), and the Tales of the Walking Dead anthology (two episodes have yet to premiere), AMC is also working on Dead City (formerly Isle of the Dead), a New York-based follow-up starring Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan). Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira showed up at SDCC's fabled Hall H to announce a six-episode miniseries on AMC+ that will wrap up the story of their fan favorite characters: Rick Grimes and Michonne. Daryl's solo series will be showrun by Angela Kang, who co-created the idea with TWD brand manager, Scott M. Gimple.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The first two episodes will be available to stream on AMC+ the same night.

