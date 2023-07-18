Migration: Full Trailer For Illumination's First Post-Mario Film, Starring Kumail Nanjiani & Elizabeth Banks

Duck a l'Orange has never looked less appetizing in the official trailer for Illumination Entertainment's next original project — Migration.

Hitting theaters everywhere this holiday season, the film centers around a lovable family of ducks who leave the safety of their New England pond for sandy beaches of the Caribbean. Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) voices Mallard patriarch, Mack, a highly risk-averse fowl just trying to keep his flock out of harm's way.

His daring, quick-witted spouse, Pam (played by Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks) insists that they shake things up for once and Mack relents, leading the web-footed clan — which includes their son Dax (Caspar Jennings), daughter Gwen (Tresi Gazal), and curmudgeonly Uncle Dan (Danny DeVito) — on a whirlwind adventure that brings them to the hustle and bustle of New York City.

Their visit to the Big Apple brings them in contact with the leader of a scrappy pigeon gang (Awkwafina voicing her second winged character of the year after Scuttle in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid).

Watch the official trailer for Illumination's Migration below

Carol Kane (Erin the heron, the first friend the Mallard family makes on their journey), Keegan-Michael Key (a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant), David Mitchell (the yogic leader of a mysterious duck farm) co-star.

Penned by Mike White (screenwriter behind School of Rock and Emmy Award-winning creator of HBO's The White Lotus), the film is directed by Benjamin Renner (known for the Academy Award-nominated short Ernest & Celestine).

"This movie is really relatable," Renner said during an interview at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last month. "I wanted to make sure that anyone watching it could feel like there's a connection. There was this idea of opening yourself to the world and discovering new places and getting out of your comfort zone. So you're being rewarded with wonderful moments, people that you meet."

"When you tackle a topic like that, you never want the movie to feel overly serious or like it's telling people how to behave," added producer Chris Meledandri (founder and CEO of Illumination). "But there was, for me, at the core of this story from the beginning, this idea that there's a natural inclination to remain safe. That exists throughout all humanity. Our brain is wired to keep us safe ... one of the key tenets of surviving is remaining safe. And there is danger out in the world, we all know that. So this idea of this dad wanting to keep his family safe felt very relatable to us, very understandable. But equally so was his partner's desire to not miss out on the experiences of life. It's a very simple idea, but there's great universality to that idea."

Guylo Homsy (Head of Layout and Cinematography for Sing and Sing 2) co-directs. Christian Gazal (Happy Feet, Peter Rabbit) and Colin Stimpson (The Secret Life of Pets 2) occupy the roles of editor and production designer, respectively.

Migration soars into theaters everywhere Friday, Dec. 22 — just in time for Christmas vacation!

Migration (2023) Photo: Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures

Want more Illumination goodness in your life? The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits Peacock Thursday Aug. 3.