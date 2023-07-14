Universal Orlando's New Minions Ride Makes You Latest Member of The Vicious 6 Supervillain Group

With Minion Land now open to the public, Universal Orlando has released a slew of fresh details on its "first-of-its-kind blaster game attraction" — Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast — which invites park attendees to take a tour through Villain-Con (the largest gathering of baddies in the world) before offering them a chance to join the diabolical supervillain team known as the Vicious 6.

The ride begins with a leisurely excursion across the convention floor, where fans can feast their eyes on the latest gadgets, vehicles, and fashions taking the villain world by storm. Then the real fun begins as participants pick up "E-Liminator X" blasters — weapons equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, Explosive Nunchucks, and more — to prove just how bad they really are.

RELATED: The voice of Despicable Me's Minions sounds off on 'Gentleminions' trend: 'Who could've expected it?'

The goal, explains the press release, is "to cause as much mayhem and destruction as possible to earn points." Along the way, members of the Vicious 6 will appear, voiced by the same actors who portrayed them in Rise of Gru: Tarji P. Henson (Belle Bottom), Danny Trejo (Stronghold), Lucy Lawless (Nun-Chuck), Jean-Claude Van Damme (Jean Clawed), and Dolph Lundgren (Svengeance).

Per the announcement, Villain-Con Minion Blast makes history as "the first Universal Orlando attraction to feature a connected gameplay experience via The Official Universal Orlando Resort App."

The release continues: "By syncing their blaster to the app with just a tap, contenders can take their game to an entirely new level and track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts to help them gain more points and earn digital collectibles. The more guests play and the higher they score, the more perks and bragging rights they’ll earn. Plus, this digital experience connects to the visitor’s Universal Guest Account within the Universal Orlando app — unlocking a deeper connection that enhances their in-park experience and sets the stage for even more digital-to-physical world benefits."

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Minion Land is now open for diabolical business. Click here for ticketing options!

Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru are now available to purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment alongside the full Despicable Me trilogy. A fourth entry in the Despicable Me franchise is scheduled to hit theaters sometime next summer.

Want more Illumination goodness in your life? The Super Mario Bros. Movie exclusively hits Peacock Thursday Aug. 3.