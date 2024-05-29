Doctor Sleep's Mike Flanagan to Direct "Radical New" The Exorcist Movie

Mike Flanagan is feeling the compulsion of a higher power.

The acclaimed writer-director behind such modern horror staples as Oculus and Doctor Sleep has officially signed on to craft a "radical new take" on The Exorcist franchise for Blumhouse (Universal Pictures acquired the film rights back in 2021). The currently-untitled project will tell an all-new story that is completely separate from David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer (now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment). This marks Flanagan's fourth collaboration with Blumhouse — following on the heels of Oculus (2013), Hush (2016) and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016).

For More on The Exorcist:

Linda Blair Talks The Exorcist: Believer Return & Why She Left Hollywood For Animal Activism

Who Is Lamashtu? The Exorcist: Believer's New Demon Explained

Exorcist Star Linda Blair On the Difference Between William Friedkin and David Gordon Green

(from left) Tony (Norbert Leo Butz), Katherine (Olivia O’Neill) and Miranda (Jennifer Nettles) in The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green. Photo: Eli Joshua Adé/Universal Pictures

Mike Flanagan to Direct New The Exorcist Movie

“The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," the acclaimed filmmaker said in a statement. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting."

“Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it,” added Jason Blum, Founder and CEO, Blumhouse.

Flanagan is set to produce the feature under his new Red Room Pictures banner, while Trevor Macy will produce on behalf of Intrepid Pictures. John Scherer of Intrepid is also confirmed to be working on the movie. “It’s an honor to be working with Mike. I think his vision for this franchise is going to stun audiences worldwide, and I could not be more excited to be working with him, Trevor, Jason and the entire Blumhouse Team,” concluded David Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Creek.

The Exorcist series changed the face of the horror genre back in 1973 under the directorial leadership of the late William Friedkin. Based on the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty, the trailblazing film about a case of demonic possession spawned three sequels, two prequels, and a TV show. As of this writing, it remains unclear where Flanagan's vision fits within the current franchise timeline.

The Exorcist: Believer is now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.