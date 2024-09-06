Mike Flanagan Says New Exorcist Movie Might Be "The Scariest Movie I've Ever Made"

Filmmaker and TV creator Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep) is already considered one of the greatest horror directors of the modern age and yet, according to the man himself, audiences have only seen a small fraction of his frightening power.

Recently speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his third Stephen King adaptation — The Life of Chuck — Flanagan briefly touched on the topic of his forthcoming take on The Exorcist for Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, and Morgan Creek Entertainment, stating that the project has the potential to be his "scariest" effort to date. Not an easy feat when the IP has been adapted, reinterpreted, and copied innumerable times since William Friedkin changed the demonic possession game back in 1973.

"We aren’t making this easy on ourselves," Flanagan said with a laugh. "But I’ve always felt that there’s no point in going into a franchise or into a property that monolithic unless there’s something new you can bring. I chased The Exorcist very aggressively because I was convinced I had something that I could add. This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise — something that honors what came before it but isn’t built on nostalgia. I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I’ve ever made. I know expectations are high. No one’s more intimidated than I am."

Flanagan is set to write, direct, and produce the currently-untitled film, which has been described as a "radical new take" on the iconic franchise based on the novel by William Peter Blatty. Flanagan's longtime producing partner, Trevor Macy, will produce the feature on behalf of Intrepid Pictures, while Flanagan produces via his brand-new Red Room banner.

“The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan said when the news first broke this past spring. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting."

“Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it,” added Blumhouse founder/CEO Jason Blum.

David Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Creek, concluded: “It’s an honor to be working with Mike. I think his vision for this franchise is going to stun audiences worldwide, and I could not be more excited to be working with him, Trevor, Jason and the entire Blumhouse Team."

When will Mike Flanagan's new Exorcist movie be released in theaters? Universal Pictures has yet to confirm a theatrical release date for Mike Flanagan's upcoming take on The Exorcist, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.

In the meantime, you can check out The Exorcist: Untold, a documentary about the original film's impact on the horror genre over the years, now streaming on Peacock. Or you can view the latest film in the franchise, The Exorcist: Believer, now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.