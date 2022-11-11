Millie Bobby Brown literally needed 'Stranger Things' spit bucket to leggo those Eggo waffles

Like many of her co-stars, Millie Bobby Brown was rocketed to fame by the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and became one of the show's most identifiable faces thanks to the unique look and behaviors of her character, Eleven. But of course, quite a bit of Eleven is an invention of the show, including the character's signature food choice.

Brown stopped by Wired to do their internet-beloved Autocomplete Interview this week to promote her new film Enola Holmes 2, and revealed along the way that, while Eleven has discovered Eggo waffles just might be her favorite food, the actor herself is not a fan. When the subject came up among the most-searched questions about her, Brown was quick to answer.

"No, I don't, and people think I do, but actually, in Stranger Things, I had a little spit bucket next to me, and I'd spit into it because I couldn't swallow the waffles because I'd gag," Brown said when asked about her personal feelings on waffles.

Though it's definitely not the most glamorous aspect of film and TV production, spit buckets for food items are actually quite common on sets, not just because some actors don't like the same foods as their characters, but because doing take after take of the same eating scene means actors have to spit out the food so they don't get sick from overeating. In Brown's case, it sounds like it might have been a case of disliking the waffles and not wanting to stuff herself with them all day, but either way, it's pretty clear you won't find Eggos in her freezer. When asked later in the interview about her favorite foods, Brown noted that raw carrots and cheese are among her favorites.

But that doesn't mean Brown shares absolutely nothing in common with Eleven. She also confirmed during the interview that she has Eleven's "011" designation tattoo permanently inked on her own arm.

Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and Brown will play Eleven at least one more time when Stranger Things debuts its fifth and final season.

