'Mythic Quest' kicks off a video game arms race in first zany trailer for Season 3

Colleagues become competitors as the video game marketplace heats up in the first official trailer for Season 3 of Mythic Quest, which premieres on Apple TV+ next month.

After deciding to strike out on their own at the end of last season, Ian (Rob McElhenney, who co-created the series with fellow It's Always Sunny vets, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) have successfully launched their own virtual juggernaut — known as Hera — with the help of game tester turned programming protégée, Dana (Imani Hakim).

With the two leaders gone, David (David Hornsby) has assumed control of the Mythic Quest offices, taking the IP to new heights with a major film adaptation starring Joe Manganiello. Lindsey Kraft and Casey Sander are also among the guest stars fans can expect to see in the forthcoming batch of episodes. Sadly, Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham declined to return as Mythic Quest's bombastic head of storytelling, C.W. Longbottom.

Office assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) is still as nuts as ever and Brad (Danny Pudi) returns to MQ HQ as a janitor following his prison stint for insider trading. Elsewhere, Carol (Naomi Ekperigin, upped to a series regular for the new season) struggles to fit in after a new promotion, while Rachel (Ashly Burch) attempts to reconcile her own set of morals with capitalism while studying to become a professional writer at Berkley. What's more: she and Dana must navigate the perils of a long distance relationship.

Watch the trailer now:

"Basically, everyone's apart this season, which made it really hard to film them," Ganz said, half-jokingly, during an interview with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con. "We had to get really wide lenses to keep everybody on camera at the same time."

The series is executive produced by McElhenney and Day (under their RCG banner); Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel (on behalf of 3Arts); Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot (for Ubisoft Film & Television); and Hornsby and Ganz. Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft are the co-producing studios.

Mythic Quest returns to Apple TV+ exactly one month from today on Friday, Nov. 11 with the first two episodes of Season 3. Subsequent installments will then drop on a weekly basis through Jan. 6, 2023. A fourth season has already been green-lit. The first two seasons are now streaming.

