NBC Fall Schedule: Quantum Leap Returns in October, La Brea to Midseason 2024

NBC is finally opening up the quantum accelerator to reveal when we'll get to see more Quantum Leap.

NBC just announced its lineup of fall television shows for 2023, and good news for Ziggy fans fans, it includes the anticipated return of sci-fi hit Quantum Leap for its second season.

Along with seeing the fallout of that Season 1 cliffhanger around Ben's (Raymond Lee) last(?!) leap, there are also plenty of other original series on the docket. We're talking the return of Transplant, Magnum P.I. and The Voice. Plus, several new shows to look forward to, as well.

One of the most buzzed about new series is The Irrational, based on bestselling author Dan Ariely’s Predictably Irrational. The high-stakes drama centers on Alec Mercer (played by The CW's Flash alum Jesse L. Martin), a world-renowned leader in behavioral science who uses his unique perspective on human behavior to crack cases on governments, law enforcement, and corporations.

And if you're looking for a new, SVU-esque procedural, you might want to check out Found, a missing-persons drama starring the legendary Shanola Hampton.

Read NBC's fall 2023 premieres, below:

Monday, September 25

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Original)

Tuesday, September 26

8-9 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Performance finale)

Wednesday, September 27

8-9 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Repeat)

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Thursday, September 28

8-10 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Repeat)

Friday, September 29

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Original)

Tuesday, October 3

8-9 p.m. -- The Voice (Recap)

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Original)

Wednesday, October 4

8-9 p.m. – Chicago dramas (Repeat)

9-10 p.m. – Quantum Leap (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Magnum P.I. (Original)

Thursday, October 5

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order dramas (Repeat)

9-10 p.m. – Transplant (Original)

10-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Repeat)

Friday, November 3

8-9 p.m. – The Wall (Original)

NBC's midseason and summer 2024 are starting to take shape, too, most notably with the new season of La Brea set for midseason/summer 2024. On deck the network also has a new AGT series; a fresh take on Deal or No Deal called Deal or No Deal Island; the return of Password; and The Americas, a 10-part series narrated by Tom Hanks that "showcase the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the Americas." That's going to be absolutely stunning. Season 2 of Lopez vs Lopez is also on the agenda for midseason/summer 2024, plus Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Want to catch up on Quantum Leap and La Brea in the meantime? You can stream Quantum Leap's first season on Peacock now, along with the first two seasons of La Brea.